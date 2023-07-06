KFC® Unveils Finger Lickin' Good Fashions on New KFCShop.com For National Fried Chicken Day

In addition, fried chicken fans can also get free delivery on food orders through July 9 only on KFC.com and the KFC App

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentucky Fried Chicken is celebrating National Fried Chicken Day by announcing KFCShop.com, a new merch shop for all your finger lickin' good fashion needs.

The KFC Shop includes a mix of vintage and modern-style apparel and prints, unique accessories, including a special collaboration with Kentucky-based sunglass brand Shady Rays® and items that bring the best of fried chicken style.

Making its debut with an exclusive, limited-quantity Ultimate Summer Collection, each item pairs perfectly with KFC's new Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich, which is available for a limited time through Aug. 13.

The Ultimate Summer Collection includes:

Beach Towel – Soak up the sun or use it as an oversized napkin. The choice is yours.

KFC Bucket Hat – From chicken to headwear, we make the best buckets.

1991 KFC Logo Koozie – How do we make koozies look so cool? It's a secret recipe.

KFC Sliders – The best slides from poolside to tableside.

Finger Lickin' Good Tumbler – Fill it up with our finger lickin' good gravy … or the beverage of your choice.

KFC Shady Rays – The Ultimate Kentucky Collab. Two Kentucky favorites teaming up for the ultimate pair of polarized sunnies. Kentucky -based Shady Rays is one of the nation's fastest-growing lifestyle eyewear brands. Every pair comes with Shady Rays' exclusive Lost & Broken Replacement Program and Limited Lifetime Craftsmanship Warranty.

This Kentucky fried collection of apparel, accessories and more was created in partnership with Ink Branded. While the shop's debut features 20+ total new items, it will be updated regularly with special collections and new items; fans should download the KFC App to be the first to know about future collections and new merch additions.

"We wanted to celebrate summer with our customers this year," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "This new collection has it all - outfit sets, varsity jackets, slides, and the brand favorite, bucket hat. That's a finger lickin' good National Fried Chicken Day."

The National Fried Chicken Day celebration doesn't stop there! KFC customers can enjoy free delivery on all food orders placed on KFC mobile app or kfc.com at participating locations through July 9*** – perfect for any family picnic, pool party and any other summer fun festivities.

Guests looking to try something new for this year's fried chicken celebration can take advantage of the free delivery offer to try one of two new KFC menu items:

KFC's Ultimate BBQ Fried Chicken Sandwich – Available at participating KFC restaurants nationwide for a limited time, this new sandwich serves up BBQ in every bite, and features an Extra Crispy™ 100 percent white meat filet topped with hickory smoked bacon, KFC's signature honey BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions, melted cheese and pickles, all on a premium brioche bun.*

$20 .** KFC's new $20 Fill Up Box – All KFC favorites in one convenient and easy-to-serve box that includes 12 Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, four pieces of chicken, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits and your choice of four dipping sauces – all for just.**

*Prices may vary. While supplies last.

**Prices and participation may vary. Taxes, tips and fees extra. Offer not available on third party ordering websites/apps. No substitutions.

***Free delivery available only on KFC app and kfc.com at participating locations from 7/3-7/9. Delivery availability and hours may vary. Not available for orders placed on third-party delivery platforms. Taxes and fees apply. Gratuity extra.

