hc1 Provides Thought Leadership on Unlocking the Value of Lab Data During 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

hc1 Provides Thought Leadership on Unlocking the Value of Lab Data During 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

Global laboratory medicine exposition provides opportunity to share innovations shaping the future of clinical testing and patient care

INDIANAPOLIS , July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- hc1 , a leader in identifying real-time insights and risk signals in complex laboratory data, will be offering a Lecture Series Presentation at the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo taking place in Anaheim, Calif., July 23-27, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/hc1) (PRNewswire)

hc1 will offer a Lecture Series Presentation on July 25 at the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo

hc1 Insights director, high value care, Adam Sajewich, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) area principal, solution management and strategy for healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) transformation, Todd C. Sharp, will present a session on Tuesday, July 25, from 1 p.m. - 1:20 p.m. PT, in Exhibit Hall Theater #2, titled, "How Unlocking the Value of Your Lab Data Can Help Revolutionize Healthcare."

An estimated 80% of medical data collected today does not benefit patient care after the encounter, but labs are in the ideal position to lead the charge, because of the amount and type of data in their care. The pair will share how by leveraging the power of AWS, hc1 is helping lab managers gain visibility into overall performance and extend their capabilities to optimize operations, proactively engage with their customers and inform testing and treatment decisions.

During the session, Sajewich and Sharp will share success stories and attendees will be able to:

Understand what is needed to organize their lab data

Know the tools that are available to start their journey

Take the lead on delivering better patient outcomes and optimizing lab operations

"We welcome the opportunity to meet and engage with global leaders in laboratory medicine and to share our expertise and concrete examples of how hc1, leveraging the power of AWS, is helping unlock patient-centric clinical insights powered by AI and ML to address challenges in healthcare delivery," said Sajewich.

In addition to attending the presentation, Clinical Lab Expo attendees are invited to meet the hc1 team in Booth #970 where a prototype of hc1's Workforce Optimization solution will be available for demonstration. To learn more about hc1, visit hc1.com . For more information on the 2023 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo and to secure a spot, visit here .

About hc1

hc1 Insights™ (hc1) is a leader in identifying real-time insights from complex laboratory data. hc1 solutions optimize laboratory operations for thousands of locations and inform testing and treatment decisions for millions of patients. Over more than 10 years, flagship hc1 solutions, now known as hc1 Performance Analytics™ and hc1 Operations Management™ , have helped forge a broad set of lab and health system partnerships with their ability to unlock actionable, real-time insights to increase efficiency and reduce costs. hc1 continues to develop new solutions that improve patient care, bringing us closer to achieving our mission: Right Patient. Right Test. Right Prescription. To learn more about our proven approach, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Media Contact: Jennifer Chan, Porch Light PR

317.490.3770, jennifer@porchlightpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE hc1