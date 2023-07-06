ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 497,000 Jobs in June; Annual Pay was Up 6.4%

ADP National Employment Report: Private Sector Employment Increased by 497,000 Jobs in June; Annual Pay was Up 6.4%

ROSELAND, N.J., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Private sector employment increased by 497,000 jobs in June and annual pay was up 6.4 percent year-over-year, according to the June ADP® National Employment ReportTM produced by the ADP Research Institute® in collaboration with the Stanford Digital Economy Lab ("Stanford Lab").

The jobs report and pay insights use ADP's fine-grained anonymized and aggregated payroll data of over 25 million U.S. employees to provide a representative picture of the labor market. The report details the current month's total private employment change, and weekly job data from the previous month. ADP's pay measure uniquely captures the earnings of a cohort of almost 10 million employees over a 12-month period.

"Consumer-facing service industries had a strong June, aligning to push job creation higher than expected," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "But wage growth continues to ebb in these same industries, and hiring likely is cresting after a late-cycle surge."

June 2023 Report Highlights *

Jobs Report

Private employers added 497,000 jobs in June

Job creation surged in June, led by consumer-facing services. Leisure and hospitality, trade and transportation, and education and health services showed strong gains. Still, the market was fragmented, with manufacturing, information, and finance showing declines.

Change in U.S. Private Employment : 497,000

Change by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing: 124,000

Natural resources/mining 69,000

Construction 97,000

Manufacturing -42,000

- Service-providing: 373,000

Trade/transportation/utilities 90,000

Information -30,000

Financial activities -16,000

Professional/business services -5,000

Education/health services 74,000

Leisure/hospitality 232,000

Other services 28,000

Change by U.S. Regions

- Northeast: 250,000

New England 77,000

Middle Atlantic 173,000

- Midwest: 162,000

East North Central 83,000

West North Central 79,000

- South: -10,000

South Atlantic 10,000

East South Central -12,000

West South Central -8,000

- West: 83,000

Mountain 3,000

Pacific 80,000

Change by Establishment Size

- Small establishments: 299,000

1-19 employees 162,000

20-49 employees 137,000

- Medium establishments: 183,000

50-249 employees 171,000

250-499 employees 12,000

- Large establishments: -8,000

500+ employees -8,000

Pay Insights

Pay gains slowed again in June

Job stayers saw a year-over-year pay increase of 6.4 percent, down from 6.6 percent in May. For job changers, pay gains slowed for the 12th straight month, to 11.2 percent, the slowest pace of growth since October 2021.

Median Change in Annual Pay (ADP matched person sample)

- Job-Stayers 6.4%

- Job-Changers 11.2%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Industry Sector

- Goods-producing:

Natural resources/mining 6.4%

Construction 6.7%

Manufacturing 5.9%

- Service-providing:

Trade/transportation/utilities 6.3%

Information 5.9%

Financial activities 6.7%

Professional/business services 6.2%

Education/health services 6.9%

Leisure/hospitality 7.9%

Other services 6.3%

Median Change in Annual Pay for Job-Stayers by Firm Size

- Small firms:

1-19 employees 5.4%

20-49 employees 6.5%

- Medium firms:

50-249 employees 6.7%

250-499 employees 6.6%

- Large firms:

500+ employees 6.5%

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

The May total of jobs added was revised from 278,000 to 267,000. The historical data file, and weekly data for the previous month, is available at https://adpemploymentreport.com/.

The July 2023 ADP National Employment Report will be released at 8:15 a.m. ET on August 2, 2023.

