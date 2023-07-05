unitQ Customer Feedback Software Ranked "High Performer" by Trusted Software Marketplace G2

BURLINGAME, Calif., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- unitQ, the leading AI platform empowering organizations to take a user-centric, real-time data-driven approach to craft high quality products, services and experiences, announced today it has been ranked a "High Performer" by G2, the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace.

unitQ (PRNewsfoto/unitQ) (PRNewswire)

Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided by real software buyers.

The "High Performer" award in the "feedback analytics" sector is based on software buyer reviews. unitQ's customer feedback software received 10 or more reviews and five responses for each of the relationship-related questions to qualify for the rating. unitQ was also found to have excelled for its "ease of use," "quality of support" and "ease of setup."

"Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers," said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. "Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they're rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews."

Snippets of G2 reviews for unitQ's customer feedback software include it's a "game changer," "supports strategic decision making," a "great way to aggregate user insights from multiple sources," and more.

"This recognition is testament to our relentless focus on providing unrivaled value to our customers, the consistent hard work and dedication of our team, and our unflinching commitment to AI innovation," said Christian Wiklund, unitQ CEO. "Without the trust and feedback of our customers, we wouldn't have been able to build products and services that truly make a difference. Our G2 recognition is not just a milestone, but a stepping stone towards a future filled with continuous growth and advancements in our AI-powered customer feedback software."

Learn more about what real users have to say about unitQ or leave your own review of unitQ on G2.

Artificial intelligence to identify gaps, growth opportunities

Becoming a user-centric organization requires a deep and personal understanding of the people using today's products. Powered by machine learning and AI, unitQ captures real time user feedback in more than 100 languages from more than four dozen sources — including Amazon, the Apple App Store, Discord, Google Play Store, Reddit, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more. unitQ also integrates with productivity tools such as GitHub Issues, Jira, PagerDuty, Slack and Zendesk to alert users on key customer issues in any language, location or platform.

Now, with unitQ, product, engineering, support, and customer experience leaders get access to a single source of truth for real-time user feedback to inform their product roadmap, alert on bugs, proactively resolve support issues, and gauge sentiment to ensure the best possible customer experience. unitQ is providing companies with a new way to stay close to their users with real-times insights into what their users think, feel, and experience.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe.

To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow G2 on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About unitQ

As the leading real time customer feedback platform, unitQ empowers companies with AI-powered, actionable insights from user feedback to help them craft high-quality products, services and experiences. unitQ centralizes feedback from all sources and automatically groups it into thousands of granular categories to help organizations discover what matters most to users — all in real time. Category-leading companies like Spotify, Bumble, Pinterest, Chime and HelloFresh rely on unitQ for actionable insights to drive growth, reduce churn and build brand loyalty. Want to know what users think about your organization? Get your free unitQ Score or request a demo to learn more about unitQ.

The company is headquartered in Burlingame, Calif.

Please visit www.unitq.com for more information. Follow unitQ on LinkedIn and Twitter.

To learn more, contact David Kravets from unitQ at media@unitQ.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE unitQ