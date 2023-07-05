UK Choir Libera Launches New Recording on U.S. Tour

LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The internationally known Libera boys choir from London will be launching their new album Forever as part of their upcoming U.S. Tour with performances scheduled for Washington, D.C., New York City, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The group recently toured Korea and will be touring Japan in the fall.

A global sensation, Libera is a European boys' choir made up of South Londoners aged 7 to 16 years. The group has had more than 60 million views on YouTube and is one of the most downloaded classical acts on iTunes with its reimagining of the sound of English boy choirs.

One of the highlights of the new recording is their magical rendition of the Beach Boys classic "God Only Knows," arranged by Libera Musical Director Sam Coats, who was a former member of the choir as a young boy.

"The boys are very excited to be returning to the U.S.," Coats said. "I'm excited for everyone in the U.S. to hear them and some of the new music we've been creating."

Libera has performed for Popes and Presidents, on PBS specials and in venues ranging from great cathedrals, renowned concert halls and iconic stadiums, to community churches and TV studios. In 2008, Libera was the only U.K. artist invited to participate in a Papal Mass celebrated by Pope Benedict XVI at Yankee Stadium. The group has also performed internationally including the Kennedy Center, Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan. They have also appeared on U.S. television on the 'Today' show, 'The Tonight Show' and PBS concert broadcasts.

"We haven't got the resources to tour the U.S. as much as we would like, so even if it's a bit of a journey, please do come and see us in NYC, DC, LA or San Francisco this summer," Coats said. "The boys put on an amazing show. The soaring harmonies and ethereal voices offer a moment of solace in a busy, complicated world. We would love to share our music with as many in the US as possible. We hope to see you there."

Concerts dates are Tuesday, July 25, at the Basilica of the National Shrine in Washington, DC; Friday, July 28, at Riverside Church in New York City; Monday, July 31, at Grace Cathedral in San Francisco; and Thursday, August 3, at Bel Air Church in Bel Air (Los Angeles).

Ticket prices vary and can be reserved at https://www.ticketsource.us/us-libera.

