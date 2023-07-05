Tecnológico de Monterrey, number 4 in the Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings 2023

The results were revealed as an exclusive during the Times Higher Education Latin America Universities Summit 2023, which took place for the first time in Mexico at Tec Campus Monterrey.

Tec obtained 1st place in Mexico and maintained within the top 5 of Latin America , climbing to the 4th place.

MONTERREY, Mexico, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In alignment with the 80th anniversary of Tecnológico de Monterrey and in partnership with global institution, Times Higher Education (THE), the THE Latin America Universities Summit 2023 was held as an in person event after four years and hosted for the first time in Mexico. As part of the main agenda, the results of the Times Higher Education Latin America University Rankings 2023 were revealed as an exclusive. For this edition, Tec de Monterrey maintained its position as the number one university in Mexico and within the top 5 of Latin America, climbing to the 4th place.

Among the themes presented at the conference, the main subjects were the necessity of driving impactful research, increasing educational opportunities and student mobility, addressing the present and future needs of the population, prioritizing and diversifying funding to meet institutional research goals, and the social impact of internationalization.

During the event, more than 200 academic leaders, investigators and consultants of 12 Latin American countries, United States, Canada and Europe engaged to analyze the actual conditions and the future of higher education in LATAM. David Garza, President of Tecnológico de Monterrey, attended as host, alongside David Watkins, Managing Director of Data Science of Times Higher Education.

On his intervention, David Watkins of Times Higher Education, focused on the importance of global collaboration: "We are looking at how to create approaches to achieve scalable impact, with a focus on not only regional but international collaborations and their impact. This being something that we measure, we feel is a very important piece of information —the more international collaborations, the more successful a university can come—".

The Times Higher Education Latin America University Ranking recollects statistics of global performance which evaluate intensive research universities. This year, in total, 197 universities of 15 Latin American countries were evaluated. For the THE Latin America University Ranking 2023, Tecnológico de Monterrey positioned as number 4 of Latin America, climbing one position. Moreover, in Mexico Tec maintained the first place among the 24 Mexican universities evaluated.

David Garza, President of Tecnológico de Monterrey, stated: "We are proud to be hosting this Summit in light of our 80th anniversary. Over these years, our institution has promoted and enhanced research as a motor for change to contribute in the search of educational, social and environmental development in Mexico and the world. Through platforms such as the Times Higher Education Latin America Universities Summit 2023, Tec continues to open channels of communication and international cooperation that allow achievable solutions to these challenges".

Times Higher Education has five decades of experience in the higher education sector. It has consolidated its reputation through its world class rankings, which helps universities understand their performance and perspective in the sector.

