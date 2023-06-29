Nominations Are Now Open for the 2nd Annual Women in Wealth Management Awards

Nominate a deserving woman in one of seven categories; finalists announced Sept. 14

OMAHA, Neb., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second annual Women in Wealth Management Awards program is now open and accepting nominations. The awards, which will be held in conjunction with this year's Excell REPRESENT, are designed to highlight, celebrate and honor the women (and men!) in the wealth management industry, who act as an inspiration for others and who are making a difference in the profession and their communities.

This year's awards include recognition in seven different categories including Career of Excellence, Industry Transformer, Excellence in Mentorship and Allyship and more. Nominations are open now through August 5, 2023, at www.excellrepresent.com.

Industry leader, consultant and former CEO and Publisher of InvestmentNews, Suzanne Siracuse, will oversee the awards program and serve as the host of the awards ceremony.

"It is important to recognize the many talented, smart and impactful women in the financial advice industry and share their stories," said Siracuse, CEO of Suzanne Siracuse Consulting. "Programs like this not only act to inspire others but also serve as a blueprint for women seeking role models to emulate in their own careers."

About Excell REPRESENT

Now in its second year, Excell REPRESENT is an industry-wide, collaborative event aimed at empowering women in wealth management to build community, level up professionally and impact the industry for the better. Foundational Partners for the event include Carson Group, Fidelity Institutional, Financial Independence Group and Mariner Wealth Advisors.

By recognizing and celebrating women's achievements, Excell REPRESENT aims to inspire and motivate more female advisors to thrive in the wealth management industry. This year's event will feature engaging keynote speakers, interactive panel discussions and immersive workshops tailored to address the unique challenges faced by women in the industry. Attendees will gain insights, strategies, and tools to enhance their professional development and achieve their goals.

"Excell REPRESENT is more than just a conference; it is a movement to address the challenges that women in the industry face," said Teri Shepherd, President of Carson Group. "We want to build a supportive community that will lift women up as they continue to advance their careers and serve as a safe space where they can challenge each other to strive to become the best version of themselves."

Excell REPRESENT will take place November 15-16, 2023, at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida. Award finalists will be announced September 14, with winners announced LIVE on November 15. To submit a nomination for the Women in Wealth Management Awards or register for this transformative event, visit www.excellrepresent.com

