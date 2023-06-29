Azenta Announces New Biorepository in the Greater Boston Area

Azenta has selected the greater Boston area, a key pharma and biotech hub, as the next location to expand its global biorepository footprint.

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced it is opening a new location in the greater Boston area to expand its global sample storage business into the Boston market. The 40,000 square foot facility, located in Billerica, MA, will be Azenta's second largest biorepository in terms of sample capacity after its flagship Indianapolis location.

The project is leveraging a new, highly efficient building footprint providing capacity for the latest ultra-cold storage and automation capabilities. The biorepository will provide storage across a range of temperatures down to -190℃ for biological samples and products regulated under GMP and GTP, including cellular therapies. The site will feature state-of-the-art automation, including Azenta's automated cryogenic freezers and the Azenta BioStore™ automated sample store. Azenta's unique sample management capabilities also include 24/7 visibility of collections at the individual sample level using 21 CFR, Part 11 compliant software. Similar to the Indianapolis location, all of the site's electricity will come from renewable sources via annual purchases of renewable energy credits, in support of Azenta's commitment to sustainability and the environment.

"We are excited to announce our new biorepository in the greater Boston area," stated Kathi Shea, Vice President, Repository and Innovation. "After significant interest from our customers, we have decided to make a meaningful investment in our sample storage capabilities serving this innovative and growing life sciences market. The new facility will provide Boston area customers our well-established biorepository expertise with same-day access to samples. In addition, we believe this will bring true cost optimization to the Boston market, easing the high-cost real estate burden for local management of highly sensitive assets and enabling seamless archival to Indianapolis as needed."

The site is expected to begin operations towards the end of calendar year 2023. The Boston biorepository represents the ninth biorepository in the Company's global repository network, which spans North America, Europe, and Asia.

