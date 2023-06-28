Synthego and ATCC Enter Alliance for Cutting-Edge Gene Editing of Mammalian and Mouse Cell Lines

Enabling Rapid CRISPR Results from Discovery to Clinic

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthego, a leading genome engineering company, is pleased to announce a groundbreaking partnership with ATCC, the premier non-profit global biological materials and standards resource center, to provide researchers with an extensive collection of mammalian and mouse cell lines for gene editing applications, including Express Cell Pools to increase speed to results.

This alliance brings together Synthego's expertise in genome engineering and ATCC's renowned reputation as a trusted provider of authenticated biological materials and standards. CRISPR-edited cell pools are indispensable tools for many research applications, from disease modeling to loss-of-function screens and drug discovery. By leveraging Synthego's innovative CRISPR solutions and ATCC's vast cell line collection, researchers will gain unparalleled access to a comprehensive range of cell models and invaluable scientific resources, accelerating research breakthroughs and advancing the field of genetic engineering.

Synthego's Gene Engineering Platform, powered by advanced CRISPR technology, enables precise and efficient gene editing, enabling scientists to unlock the full potential of their research. The collaboration will facilitate the expedited delivery of genome edited cell lines specifically tailored for drug discovery applications. Additionally, this will ensure that researchers can have timely access to a diverse array of fully characterized and validated mammalian and mouse cell lines, meeting the highest standards of quality and reproducibility.

"We are thrilled to join forces with ATCC to provide researchers with cutting-edge CRISPR tools and resources for obtaining edited cell pools that can be used directly in many assays," said Paul Dabrowski, CEO of Synthego. "Researchers now have the option to skip labor-intensive genome engineering in their lab, in many cases also avoid months of waiting for clones, and instead leverage Synthego Engineering of ATCC cells."

"Together with Synthego, we're enabling disease modeling at scale, and enabling discovery and validation with ease and speed," said Raymond H. Cypess, D.V.M., Ph.D., chairman and CEO of ATCC. "We are committed to continuing to be a foundational player in the biotechnology industry as our biomaterials are critical to expanding global research and development pipelines."

Both ATCC and Synthego are committed to fostering innovation and collaboration in the life sciences industry. The combined expertise of Synthego and ATCC will empower scientists, accelerate scientific breakthroughs, and contribute to the development of novel therapeutics, diagnostic tools, and precision medicine solutions.

For more information about Synthego's innovative Cell Line Engineering and gene editing solutions, please visit www.synthego.com. To explore ATCC's extensive collection of cell lines and biological materials, please visit www.atcc.org.

About Synthego

Synthego is a genome engineering company that enables the acceleration of life science research and development in the pursuit of improved human health. The company leverages machine learning, automation, and gene editing to build platforms and products for science at scale. With its foundations in engineering disciplines, the company's platform technologies vertically integrate proprietary hardware, software, bioinformatics, chemistries, and molecular biology to advance basic research, target validation, and clinical trials. With its technologies cited in hundreds of peer-reviewed publications and utilized by thousands of commercial and academic researchers and therapeutic drug developers, Synthego is at the forefront of innovation, enabling the next generation of medicines by delivering genome editing at an unprecedented scale. To learn more, visit synthego.com.

About ATCC

ATCC is a premier global biological materials and information resource and standards organization and the leading developer and supplier of authenticated cell lines, microorganisms, and associated data for academia, industry, and government. With a history of scientific contributions spanning nearly a century, ATCC offers an unmatched combination of being the world's largest and most diverse collection of biological reference materials and data, and is a mission-driven, trusted partner that supports and encourages scientific collaboration. ATCC products, services, partnerships, and people provide the global scientific community with credible, advanced, model systems to support complex research and innovations in basic science, drug discovery, translational medicine, and public health. ATCC is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with headquarters in Manassas, Virginia, and a research and technology center of excellence in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

