SAP Completes Sale of Its Stake in Qualtrics as Silver Lake and CPP Investments Complete Qualtrics Acquisition

WALLDORF, Germany, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Silver Lake Management, the global leader in technology investing, and its co-investors along with the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB), have completed the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Qualtrics, including all shares owned by SAP, at a purchase price of US$18.15 in cash per share. SAP will remain a close go-to-market and technology partner to Qualtrics, servicing joint customers and continuing to contribute to their success.

