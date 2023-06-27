The Richmond Jazz and Music Festival Returns to Maymont, August 12 and 13, Featuring the Legendary Chaka Khan, Dave Koz, Coco Jones and Many More!

RICHMOND, Va., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The eagerly awaited Richmond Jazz and Music Festival returns August 12 and 13, 2023, to picturesque Maymont in Richmond, VA. This highly anticipated event will treat music enthusiasts to an unforgettable experience featuring the legendary Chaka Khan, Saxophonist Kamasi Washington, Dave Koz and Friends Summer Horns with Candy Dulfer and Eric Darius, plus the soulful Coco Jones, Ledisi, Wale, Kirk Whalum, Joe, Lalah Hathaway, MAJOR., and many more to be announced!

"This promises to be one of the absolute best Jazz Festivals on the East Coast!"

Tickets on sale Tuesday, June 27th at richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com. Early ticket purchases are highly recommended, as this event is expected to draw music enthusiasts from far and wide.

RJMFest will showcase a diverse lineup of talented artists across various genres on two stages, ensuring something for everyone to enjoy. From jazz and blues to funk, pop and R&B, the festival promises an eclectic mix of music that will resonate with devoted fans and newcomers alike.

Altria – a Fortune 200 company responsible for building some of the world's best-known brands – is once again the presenting sponsor for the festival. Dominion Energy returns as the sponsor for the Dominion Energy stage, and Virginia Tourism Corporate returns as the sponsor of the Virginia is for Lovers stage. Other sponsors include Radio One, Richmond Region Tourism, and NBC12.

"We couldn't be more excited for the return of the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival to the heart of our vibrant city," said Whitney White, Director of Account Management for JMI, the producers of the Richmond Jazz and Music Festival. "This promises to be one of the absolute best Jazz Festivals on the east coast. Music lovers will be treated to an incredible weekend of world-class performances, a celebration of the rich tapestry of jazz, and so much more."

RJMFest not only showcases exceptional musical talent but also provides a unique opportunity to indulge in local cuisine, explore artisan vendors, and enjoy the breathtaking beauty of Maymont. Attendees can immerse themselves in the festival's vibrant ambiance, creating lasting memories and fostering a deep sense of community.

For more information about RJMFest, including the complete lineup and ticket details, as well as premium experience packages, please visit richmondjazzandmusicfestival.com. Stay updated with the latest news and announcements by following the festival @rjmfest on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Frances Burruss

Director of Account Management, JMI

Media Director, Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

fburruss@johnsonmarketing.com

