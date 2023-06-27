Chobani Continues to Invest in Combatting Child Hunger with Launch of Raspberry Lemonade Greek Yogurt Child Hunger Batch

Child Hunger Batch Supports Global Nonprofit Edesia to Help End Child Hunger and Malnutrition

NEW BERLIN, N.Y., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chobani today announced another step in its efforts to combat child hunger with the release of a Raspberry Lemonade Greek Yogurt 4-pack. The latest in its impact batches tied to charitable efforts, Chobani® Child Hunger Batch supports Edesia, a global nonprofit that produces specialized food designed to combat severe malnutrition.

In America, nine million kids are at risk of hunger.1 Globally, there are 45.4 million children suffering from acute malnutrition. Over three million children die each year from it– that's one child every 10 seconds.2

"It's a tragedy that millions of children are at risk of acute malnutrition globally. Companies have an opportunity and responsibility to come together to bring an end to childhood hunger," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani Founder & CEO. "Edesia shares our commitment to action. Good, nutritious food should be a right for all, not a privilege for some, which is why Chobani has been committed to making delicious, nutritious, accessible food since the beginning."

Navyn Salem, Founder & CEO of Edesia, joined the Chobani Incubator in 2019 for her consumer-facing line of products. It was through this program that Chobani and Edesia realized their shared values.

Salem added, "Our collective vision – that food and nutrition are a basic human right for all – is what drives the partnership between Edesia and Chobani. With Chobani's ongoing support and awareness created through the Child Hunger Batch, Edesia will be able to reach more malnourished children with our life-saving foods."

Consumers will be excited to learn that Raspberry Lemonade Greek Yogurt–previously a fan-favorite, limited-time item–is now a permanent flavor. The Chobani Child Hunger Batch is a layered lemon Greek Yogurt with real raspberry on the bottom, a delicious raspberry lemonade flavor reminiscent of childhood summers. In addition to raising awareness for this critical issue, this product is an excellent source of protein containing billions of probiotics. Like all Chobani Greek Yogurt products, it's made with only natural, non-GMO ingredients and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Chobani Child Hunger Batch is sold nationwide in 5.3oz 4-packs at a listed suggested retail price of $4.99.

Chobani is donating $250,000 to support Edesia's mission of providing life-saving food to millions of malnourished children worldwide. This builds upon Chobani's efforts to combat childhood hunger, which includes advocacy for free school lunches and anti-lunch shaming, donations to food banks, and the company's national Food Access In Reach (FAIR) pilot program, which was announced at the historic 2022 White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. During the pandemic, Chobani donated and delivered 10.5 million products to schools, hospitals, first responders, and food banks across 30 states.

Chobani Products with Impact

Chobani continues to use food as a force for good by expanding its line of products tied to charitable causes, with the Child Hunger Batch joining Hero Batch and Refugee Support Batch. Hero Batch supports Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit that serves military families. A combination of real, delicious berries on the bottom topped with rich vanilla Greek Yogurt, Hero Batch is one of the brand's top selling flavors. By the end of 2023, Chobani will have donated $4 million to Operation Homefront.

In collaboration with UNSTUCK, an initiative from the Tent Partnership for Refugees founded by Hamdi Ulukaya, Refugee Support Batch is a vanilla Greek Yogurt with tropical fruit on the bottom sourced from suppliers committed to employing Venezuelan refugees. UNSTUCK partners with brands to create job opportunities for refugees through their global supply chains.

About Chobani

Chobani is a food maker with a mission of making high-quality and nutritious food accessible to more people, while elevating our communities and making the world a healthier place. In short: making good food for all. In support of this mission, we are a values-driven, people-first, food-and-wellness-focused company, and have been since Hamdi Ulukaya, an immigrant to the U.S., founded the company in 2005. We produce yogurt, non-dairy oatmilk, and dairy- and plant-based creamers. Chobani yogurt is America's No.1 yogurt brand, and it's made with only natural ingredients without artificial preservatives.

Chobani uses food as a force for good in the world – putting humanity first in everything we do. Our philanthropic efforts prioritize giving back to our communities and beyond: working to eradicate child hunger, supporting immigrants, refugees and underrepresented people, honoring veterans, and protecting the planet. We manufacture our products in New York, Idaho, and Australia. Chobani products are available throughout North America and distributed in Australia and other select markets. For more information, please visit http://www.chobani.com/ and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Edesia

Edesia is a non-profit social enterprise on a mission to end hunger and malnutrition worldwide. From its Rhode Island factory, a diverse team of 130 humanitarians make over 1.5 million packets of lifesaving foods 24 hours a day for UNICEF, the World Food Programme, USAID, USDA, and other NGOs working in emergency and conflict zones. Edesia has shipped its ready-to-eat foods to over 63 countries worldwide, reaching over 20 million children. Navyn Salem founded Edesia in 2009 and was inspired to end childhood malnutrition by her father who is from Tanzania and her four daughters. To learn more, please visit: www.edesianutrition.org.

1 https://www.ers.usda.gov/webdocs/publications/104656/err-309.pdf?v=2807.8

2 https://www.who.int/data/gho/data/themes/topics/joint-child-malnutrition-estimates-unicef-who-wb

