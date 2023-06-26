G FUEL, Crunchyroll and Kodansha Rise Above the Walls with "Attack on Titan" Energy Drink

G FUEL, Crunchyroll and Kodansha Rise Above the Walls with "Attack on Titan" Energy Drink

G FUEL Spinal Fluid Will be Available as Collector's Boxes and Tubs at GFUEL.com for a Limited Time

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the Final Season of one of the BIGGEST anime series of its generation, Attack on Titan, G FUEL has partnered with global anime brand Crunchyroll and Kodansha for an all-new flavor: G FUEL Spinal Fluid, available now for pre-order as a Collector's Box and 40-serving Tub at GFUEL.com while supplies last.

G FUEL Spinal Fluid, inspired by (PRNewswire)

When a bloodthirsty horror strikes without warning, you need a new tool to help you FIGHT BACK! Introducing a new field item from the Scout Regiment: The G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector's Box – inspired by the serum that transforms Subjects of Ymir into Titans in the hit anime, Attack on Titan!

Lightning crashes down around you as you Embrace the Power of the Titans, fortified by energizing citrusy-sweet Green Tea! Each G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector's Box comes with an exclusive Attack on Titan 24 oz Steel Shaker featuring wraparound artwork of your favorite Scout Regiment members!

The G FUEL Spinal Fluid Collector's Box includes one 40-serving tub and one steel Attack on Titan-inspired 24 oz Shaker Cup. G FUEL Spinal Fluid Energy Formula is sugar free and loaded with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine.

"We're thrilled to celebrate Attack on Titan's explosive conclusion that's been 10 years in the making," said G FUEL Founder and CEO Cliff Morgan. "Of course, our Spinal Fluid doesn't help you become a 50-foot-tall juggernaut, but the green tea flavor is fantastic! One step at a time."

A must-have item in the field for any member of the Scout Regiment G FUEL Spinal Fluid is available now at GFUEL.com. Destroy every last Titan with a Collector's Box or Tub today! Fans can also catch up on the hit dark fantasy series by streaming the full Attack on Titan library now on Crunchyroll.

About G FUEL

G FUEL provides fans with a game-changing, performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula , ready-to-drink cans and powdered Hydration Formula , G FUEL has firmly established itself as a market leader in the energy drink industry.

With more than 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja , MoistCr1TiKaL , Sentinels Esports , NoisyButters , PewDiePie , Mikal Bridges , Michael Dickson , Summit1G , xQc, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, EA, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll connects anime and manga fans across 200+ countries and territories with the content and experiences they love. In addition to free ad-supported and membership Premium content, Crunchyroll serves the anime community across events, theatrical, games, consumer products, collectibles, and manga publishing.

Anime fans have access to one of the largest collections of licensed anime through Crunchyroll and translated in multiple languages for viewers worldwide. Viewers can also access simulcasts—top series available immediately after Japanese broadcast.

The Crunchyroll app is available on over 15 platforms, including all gaming consoles.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex, a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

Attack on Titan Final Season (進撃の巨人 The Final Season)

Based on the manga "Shingeki no Kyojin" by Hajime Isayama originally serialized in the monthly

BESSATSU SHONEN MAGAZINE published by KODANSHA Ltd.

©Hajime Isayama, KODANSHA/"ATTACK ON TITAN" The Final Season Production Committee.

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G FUEL