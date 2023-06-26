Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research and QT Imaging Embark on the Second Phase of 3D Breast Imaging Research Study

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The second phase of a pioneering study mapping the breast ducts with QT Imaging® and Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research is fully-funded, and currently in IRB submission and should be approved by the end of summer 2023.

This critical next-stage research will illuminate previously unmapped anatomy crucial to combating breast cancer. Nearly 80 percent of all breast cancers are believed to begin in the lining of the breast ducts. Yet the exact numbers and distribution patterns of these ducts have been little studied since first mapped in the 1840s by an English anatomist. The development of a functional map of the basic anatomical pattern of breast ducts and their common variations will mean a better understanding of the development of breast cancer to help doctors more effectively diagnose, treat, and possibly prevent the disease.

Breast ducts are not clearly visible on a mammogram, ultrasound, or MRI and are therefore challenging to map. However, critical discoveries made in 2019 expanded our understanding of the breast; during this first phase we learned how to measure and recognize different fibroglandular volumes (FGV) which will allow professionals to determine a woman's breast cancer risk based on FGV, determine if their tissue is responding to hormone therapy, chemotherapy, radiation or cryotherapy, or preventative treatments. The DRSLF research has also developed the first 3D printing of the anatomy of the human breast. This remarkable advancement is now possible with QT Imaging® images using their QTscan®.

QT Imaging®, led by CEO Dr. John Klock, is a privately held tech company advancing the research, development, and commercialization of an innovative automated breast imaging system producing high-resolution transmission ultrasound images. Dr. Klock has previously brought to market a novel cancer treatment, the first rapid AIDS test, comprehensive tests for detecting metabolic diseases in children, and several drugs for treating genetic conditions in pediatric patients. Says Klock, "Innovation is nothing new for QT Imaging®, and partnering with the Foundation in this next phase is simply another way to advance treatment in breast cancer care."

Over the past four years, we have studied a collection of QT Ultrasound images to identify both the usual patterns of ducts inside the breast and the changes the breast tissue undergoes throughout the menstrual cycle in women. The QTscan® used in this study has now received FDA clearance to measure fibroglandular volume.

This next phase of this project with QT Imaging® will allow for the detection of cancerous lesions that a mammogram may have missed in a previous recent negative mammogram in women with dense breasts. It is estimated that 47% of women have dense breasts, which can make it more difficult for radiologists to identify breast cancer on a mammogram making women with dense breast tissue at higher risk of a breast cancer diagnosis.

Over 600,000 women still die annually from breast cancer. Breast cancer is a global public health threat even while mortality has decreased thanks to advances in early screening and diagnosis Factors associated with higher breast density include using menopausal hormone therapy and having a lower BMI. Racial disparities are also a factor: Black women tend to have denser breast tissue than white women. Correctly identifying microcalcifications in the breast duct earlier would allow for consistent and accurate monitoring that would serve better outcomes.

CEO Christopher Clinton Conway says, "The Foundation's work advancing Dr. Susan Love's research into the breast ducts intersects seamlessly with Dr. John Klock's innovative technology in the QTscan®. The interaction of brilliant minds with technology will allow us to better diagnose and prevent breast cancer. This is truly the next chapter of innovation and research for which the Foundation is best recognized. Mostly we're excited for what that means for breast cancer prevention."

Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research challenges the status quo to end breast cancer and improve the lives of people impacted by it now through education and advocacy. The Foundation drives collaborative, cutting-edge research with nontraditional partners, brings to light the collateral damage of treatment and seeks ways to diminish it, and interprets science to empower patients. Fast, flexible, and project-based, the Foundation actively engages the public in scientific research to ensure that it produces accurate and meaningful results.

