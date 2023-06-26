2023 Phalar Linen Redefine the Fashion: Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Slow Living

ISANTI, Minn., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phalar Linen, one of the world's largest linen suppliers, has announced the renewal of its brand. With years of experience in the linen industry, Phalar Linen is committed to providing recycled and eco-friendly clothing and home furnishings. The brand's products are sustainable and environmentally friendly through every aspect of the production process, from the cultivation of the linen plant to the recycling of linen fabrics. Phalar Linen is highly valued by young people for its comfort, breathability, premium feel and eco-friendly concept.

Linen Is Sustainable and Eco-friendly

The cultivation of linen flax requires fewer pesticides and less water than other crops such as cotton, making linen fabric one of the most eco-friendly and sustainable fabrics on the market. "We are committed to making linen even more sustainable and eco-friendly by conserving water and using natural colors in the production process to reduce waste and delay the life of the linen fabric", according to Lian Dong, CEO of Phalar Linen.

Linen Flax Requires Fewer Pesticides and Less Water

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, flax uses 13 times less pesticide than potatoes, but only accounts for about 1% of the world's clothing fibre consumption. It can even be grown without the use of pesticides. When it comes to the amount of water consumed to grow flax, flax requires less water than cotton. It takes about four times as much water to make a cotton shirt as it does to make a linen shirt. In contrast, natural rainfall is usually sufficient to irrigate linen plants grown in Europe. Because Phalar Linen has its own supply chain and factory, it is able to be sustainable and environmentally friendly by saving water, reducing pesticides etc. from the source of linen cultivation.

Linen Is Biodegradable

Linen is a 100% biodegradable material, and it only takes two weeks for pure natural linen to begin to decompose. Linen fabrics produced using fewer chemicals than synthetic, man-made materials are Phalar Linen's specialty. The brand's natural linen fabrics are more sustainable and environmentally friendly, making them a better choice for the planet.

No Wasted Is Left

A key reason why linen is a sustainable fabric is that the entire linen plant can be woven into fiber, which means there is virtually no waste left over from the spinning and weaving process. What's more, The entire flax plant is used for multiple purposes like flax seed food products, flax seed oil, Linseed oil used for furniture, etc. In a word, no wasted is left.

Linen Is Durable

Linen has been used for centuries to make everything from clothes to bedding and it is one of the most durable fabrics available, so it will last for years. A linen garment such as eco-friendly linen shorts will last for years. The less old clothes are wasted, the more sustainable your dress code will be.

Linen Is Recyclable

Linen is recyclable because it is 100% biodegradable and other advantages. Linen recycling is one of the major industries driving the growth of the textile recycling industry in the United States. Linen can be recycled to make new products or for secondary sale. This has many benefits, including minimizing energy consumption, the need for fresh raw materials, and reducing water and air pollution. Phalar Linen is committed to a sustainable future by recycling linen and donating to charity.

Plalar Linen Is Leading New Fashion: Slow Living

Phalar Linen is at the forefront of new fashion, which is all about slow living. Flax has been used to make linen fabrics for thousands of years, and it was even used as trade currency by the Egyptians. What's more, it was also an integral part of the mummification process. Nowadays, Phalar Linen is increasingly sought after by young people because of its many advantages: it is sweat-absorbent, comfortable, breathable, antibacterial, biodegradable, and environmentally friendly.

And linen is leading the way to a new fashion trend, which is a simpler, more sober slower life, rather than losing oneself in so-called fast fashion. In an environment of information explosion and fast fashion, life is complicated and confusing, sometimes even downright rubbish. With "Less is more", we can live a simple and quality life by choosing quality linen clothes, thus eliminating stress and tension. This way we can focus more on our health, self-growth and environmental responsibility. Slow living is something that we can easily do without adding extra stress to ourselves.

Phalar Linen commitments to sustainability and eco-friendly is an important step towards to a more ethical and sustainable fashion world. By choosing Phalar Linen, consumers can make a positive impact on the planet and help to reduce the negative effects of the fashion industry on the environment.

About PHALAR LINEN

"PHALAR" comes from the Greek word for "linen" and represents our commitment to this versatile and sustainable fabric. We believe that linens are the fabrics of the future and are proud to be a part of them. To find out more about PHALAR Linen, visit www.phalar.com

