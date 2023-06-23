Lush Celebrates Canada Cosmetics Animal Testing Ban

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than three decades, Lush has been fighting against animal testing, founded on the firm belief that animal testing is ineffective, outdated and inhumane. Today, the brand celebrates a monumental victory as the Budget Implementation Act passed last night, including an amendment to the Food and Drugs Act which prohibits testing cosmetics on animals in Canada.

Humane Society International representatives in costumes advocate against animal testing outside the Queen St W Lush store in Toronto in 2012. (PRNewswire)

"After years of campaigning efforts, we are thrilled that the Canadian government has put an end to animal testing for cosmetics. Today, there are roughly 20,000 cosmetic ingredients that have already been established as safe, as well as a growing number of proven, non-animal test methods that are scientifically superior, faster and cheaper than their cruel alternatives. There is no reason for this ineffective, outdated, and inhumane practice to continue anywhere in the world," said Brandi Halls, Chief Ethics Officer at Lush Cosmetics, North America.

Since 2013, Lush has worked in partnership with Humane Society International and the Animal Alliance of Canada towards this victory. Through campaigning in Lush shops , co-presenting to Parliament committee hearings, and engaging more than 150,000 people to send messages to the Canadian government, an overwhelming 87% of Canadians support this nation-wide ban on animal testing for cosmetics. "With bans to protect animals from cosmetics testing now in Canada and Mexico, the United States cannot be far behind," added Halls. "We've campaigned for bans on animal testing for cosmetics in both countries concurrently, but now it's really time to increase the pressure in the US - action can't be far behind."

Lush's support has resulted in over $2 million dollars of funding to end the use of animals in all research, inclusive of the support provided to six organizations working to end animal testing for cosmetics in Canada, as part of a multi-year Fighting Animal Testing Strategy. A key component of this funding was through the sales of Charity Pot Body Lotion, which donates 100 percent of the purchase price (minus the taxes) to grassroots groups fighting for human rights, animal protection and the environment. Lush intends to fight animal research into extinction, including flawed and failed regulatory tests and other experiments by continuing to press for legislation to end animal testing in various industries across the globe.

Lush is proud to sponsor the Lush Prize , an annual global prize fund which supports initiatives to end or replace animal testing across various industries. It is the largest prize fund in the non-animal testing sector, with six prize categories. Between 2012-2022, Lush Prize awarded over $4.5 million CAD to 130 winners in 30 countries to continue their work developing and supporting new animal-free initiatives. This prize is a way for Lush to join a global conversation about animal testing and give passionate researchers and activists the opportunity to showcase and continue their work.

About Lush

Lush invents, manufactures and retails fresh handmade cosmetics, such as the fizzing bath bomb and solid shampoo bars. A beauty company with a campaigning heart, Lush is on a mission to create a product for every need and a cosmetic revolution to save the planet. The ultimate goal is to leave the world Lusher than we found it. Lush operates a strict policy against animal testing and is leading the cosmetics industry in combating over-packaging by developing products that can be sold 'naked' to the consumer. Today, Lush operates in 49 countries with over 900 shops, 38 websites shipping worldwide and a global network of native apps and digital communities in over 30 languages.

