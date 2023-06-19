Teleperformance appoints Bhupender Singh as Deputy Chief Executive Officer

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleperformance, a global leader in digital business services, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Bhupender Singh as Deputy Chief Executive Officer. In addition to his current responsibilities of leading the group's digital transformation, Bhupender will work closely with Daniel Julien, Teleperformance Founder, Chairman and CEO to lead the group's Executive Committee, and to manage and develop the group's multiple business services activities around the world. Olivier Rigaudy, Group Chief Financial Officer, will continue serving as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in charge of finance.

Bhupender is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad. Prior to Teleperformance, he served as the CEO of Intelenet, which was acquired by Teleperformance in 2018. Earlier in his career, Bhupender worked with leading global management consulting firms McKinsey & Company and Booz Allen Hamilton. During the past four years at Teleperformance he has served as President of the group's digital transformation after integrating the Intelenet business into the broader group.

Bhupender was also elected as a Director by Teleperformance's shareholders in the meeting held on April 13, 2023.

"Since Bhupender became part of the Teleperformance group in 2018, he has been an exceptional driving force leading our evolution from being essentially a customer experience management company to becoming a more sophisticated digital integrated business service group," said Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO of Teleperformance Group. "I warmly welcome Bhupender in his new enlarged role. This move further strengthens Teleperformance's corporate leadership and will help our group to sustain the growth of our revenues and profitability at levels significantly above market average."

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP) is a global leader in digital business services, blending the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With more than 410,000 inspired and passionate people speaking more than 300 languages, the Group's global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

