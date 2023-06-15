Leveraged Finance Community Raises $3.1 Million for Innovative & Lifesaving Melanoma Research

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The leveraged finance and private equity communities came together on June 14, 2023, for the 12th annual Leveraged Finance Fights Melanoma (LFFM) benefit and cocktail party at the Museum of Modern Art. The benefit was attended by over 1,000 people representing approximately 100 firms and raised a record $3.1 million dollars to support innovative and promising melanoma research.

"I believe our industry understands the significant impact our support of cutting edge research, leading to groundbreaking advancements in immunotherapies that has changed the way cancer is treated," said Jeff Rowbottom, co-founder of the event. "Events like LFFM give everyone impacted by cancer – patients, survivors, and loved ones alike – hope that researchers will have the resources they need to continue to accelerate lifesaving research."

All proceeds from LFFM support the Melanoma Research Alliance, the largest and highest rated non-profit funder of melanoma research worldwide. MRA funded researchers have been behind every major advancement in melanoma research since 2007. Treatments first pioneered in melanoma are now being used to treat patients with over 30 other cancer types.

LFFM was founded in 2011 by Brendan Dillon (Veritas Capital) and Jeff Rowbottom (General Atlantic Credit), both who have had melanoma. Since then, it has raised more than $23 million to support lifesaving melanoma research.

The event was co-chaired by Clare Bailhé (MidCap Financial), Brendan Dillon (Veritas Capital), Kerry Dolan (Brinley Partners), Lee Grinberg (Elliott Management), Matt Manin (Apollo), Erwin Mock (Thoma Bravo), George Mueller (KKR), Geoff Oltmans (Silver Lake), Kevin Pluff (HPS Investment Partners), Jeff Rowbottom (General Atlantic Credit), Ian Schuman (Latham & Watkins), Cade Thompson (KKR), Trevor Watt (Hellman & Friedman), and Eric Wedel (Kirkland & Ellis).

Title Sponsors of this year's LFFM include Veritas Capital, HPS Investment Partners, General Atlantic, Kirkland & Ellis, Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, and Apollo/MidCap.

Presenting Sponsors include Fitch Ratings, Goldman Sachs, and White & Case. A full listing of LFFM sponsors is included below.

"With the help of the leveraged finance and private equity communities, we are making unprecedented progress in ending suffering and death due to melanoma," says MRA Chief Executive Officer Marc Hurlbert, PhD. "We still have a long way to go, but with the support of LFFM and our other donors we are making significant progress that gives patients and families more time and more hope."

LFFM 2023 Sponsors

TITLE SPONSORS

Veritas Capital

Kirkland & Ellis

HPS Investment Partners

General Atlantic

Latham & Watkins

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett

Apollo | MidCap

PRESENTING SPONSORS

Fitch Ratings

Goldman Sachs

White & Case

PLATINUM SPONSORS

Allen & Overy

BMO Capital Markets

Davis Polk & Wardwell

Milbank LLP

Paul Singer Foundation

Shearman & Sterling

UBS Financial

GOLD SPONSORS

Bank of America

Barclays

Blackstone Credit

Blue Owl Capital

Brinley Partners

CVC Capital Partners

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Golub Capital

Hellman & Friedman

King & Spalding

KKR

Nancy and Howard Marks

Morgan Stanley

Network Financial Printing

New Mountain Finance Corporation

Oaktree Capital Management

Proskauer Rose

Ropes & Gray

Santander

Sidley Austin

Silver Lake

T.Rowe Price

TD Securities

The Carlyle Group

Thoma Bravo

Vista Equity Partners

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

Wells Fargo

GTCR

Jefferies

Lee Grinberg and Jennifer Corwin

PREFERRED SPONSORS

American Industrial Partners

Antares Capital

Ares Management

BC Partners

Benefit Street Partners

BNP Paribas

Brookfield Asset Management

Cahill Gordon & Reindel

Centerbridge Partners

Citi

Clarion Capital Partners

Clayton, Dubilier & Rice

Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Debevoise & Plimpton

Deutsche Bank

Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson

HIG Capital

HSBC Bank

Macquarie Group

Madison Dearborn Partners

Mizuho

MJX Asset Management

Oak Hill Advisors

Oak Hill Capital Management

Paul Hastings

Perella Weinberg Partners

Silver Rock Financial

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom

Stephanie Teicher

Stone Canyon Industries

Stone Point

Sullivan & Cromwell

SVB Securities

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Willkie Farr & Gallagher

ADVOCATE SPONSORS

Angelo Gordon & Co.

Apax Partners

Capital One Bank

Crescent Capital Group

GoldenTree Asset Management

Goodwin Proctor

Guggenheim Partners

Natixis

OFS Capital Management

Shenkman Capital Management Inc.

Siris Capital Group

SpotMyUV

Stelios Saffos

Stonepeak Partners

SMBC

Warburg Pincus

Additional support was provided by L'Oréal Dermatological Beauty, SpotMyUV and Phaidon.

About Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)

The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) stands as the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research. Founded in 2007 by Debra and Leon Black, MRA's mission is to end suffering and death due to melanoma by advancing the world's most promising science and research. MRA provides critical funding for melanoma cancer research that propels advances in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship. MRA-funded researchers have been behind every major melanoma research breakthrough. Since MRA's inception, more than 15 new therapeutic approaches for melanoma have earned FDA approval. MRA is recognized as one of the most fiscally efficient non-profits in the country. Because the Black Family generously underwrites 100% of MRA's administrative and operating costs, every dollar donated is invested directly into MRA's scientific and research program. For more information, please visit: www.CureMelanoma.org.

