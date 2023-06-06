Michael Baker International Strengthens Design-Build Services Vertical with Key New Hires

Shawn Plichta, P.E., and James Murphy, DBIA, join Design-Build Team as Regional Practice Leads

PITTSBURGH, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, today announced that Shawn Plichta, P.E., and James Murphy, DBIA, joined the firm's Design-Build (D-B) team as Regional Practice Leads. In their new positions, Mr. Plichta and Mr. Murphy will promote Michael Baker's D-B capabilities in multiple markets across the U.S. and support the firm's Operations by building winning teams for project pursuits, negotiating terms with contractor partners and positioning Michael Baker for project wins.

Michael Baker International (PRNewswire)

"Design-Build is the fastest growing method used to deliver construction projects in the U.S. and with its continued popularity, Michael Baker remains committed to delivering innovative and collaborative alternative delivery projects and identifying solutions that most efficiently and effectively address our clients' needs," said Eric Ostfeld, P.E., President, Design-Build Services at Michael Baker International. "I am pleased to welcome Shawn and James to our team of D-B experts. They will be instrumental in growing our portfolio of D-B projects and strengthening our resources in this sector."

Mr. Plichta brings 24 years of experience in D-B/alternative delivery project management, business development and negotiation of teaming and design service agreements to his new role. Prior to Michael Baker, Mr. Plichta was a Program Director – Mobility Solutions with Parsons Corporation, and an Operations Manager with Graham, providing general contracting, D-B, construction management and public-private partnership (P3) services to the buildings, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Earlier in his career, he was also a Bridge Engineer and Inspector with the Washington State Department of Transportation. Mr. Plichta earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Washington State University.

Mr. Murphy brings to his role more than 15 years of experience in heavy civil infrastructure construction, including large-scale utilities, roadways, concrete paving, retaining walls and bridges. Most recently, Mr. Murphy was a Design Manager with Flatiron, where he was responsible for coordination and design management of all lead engineering firms in the Southwest. Previously, he was a Project Manager with New-Com, the consolidated parent company of TAB Contractors, MMC, Acme Electric and Biodiesel of Las Vegas. Earlier in his career, he was Design Manager and Project Manager with Kiewit Infrastructure West Co. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's more than 3,500 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

