KNORR® AND CARDI B PRESENT TASTE COMBOS: THE NEWEST COMBO MEALS THAT ARE DELICIOUS, NUTRITIOUS AND EASY TO COOK AT HOME

KNORR® AND CARDI B PRESENT TASTE COMBOS: THE NEWEST COMBO MEALS THAT ARE DELICIOUS, NUTRITIOUS AND EASY TO COOK AT HOME

Longtime fan of Knorr, Cardi B, is partnering with the brand to launch a menu of affordable recipes to show people that cooking at home can be just as enjoyable and easy as combo meals from favorite restaurants

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Combo meals: They're a quick, delicious and affordable way to feed the family. But imagine if preparing a meal in your own kitchen could also be quick, delicious and just as affordable.

Knorr® and Cardi B are partnering to show families that cooking at home can be just as delicious as your favorite restaurant combo meal. (PRNewswire)

Introducing Knorr Taste Combos: a menu of delicious, nutritious and affordable recipes that bring together a tasty trio of veggies, lean protein and flavorful Knorr offerings, and can be prepared at home in under 30 minutes and under $4 per serving.

The brand is partnering with GRAMMY® Award-winning, Diamond® selling superstar, entrepreneur, mother, long-time fan of Knorr and cooking at home, Cardi B, to introduce Knorr Taste Combos and show families everywhere how tasty and easy it can be to prepare a meal at home using Knorr's wide portfolio of family-favorite offerings like bouillon, rice and pasta sides.

Among the recipes Knorr is unveiling is one that the brand is officially calling "Cardi B's Taste Combo". This recipe calls for just a few delicious ingredients like chicken, a medley of veggies and flavorful Knorr® Chicken Bouillon, which is a staple in her kitchen. See how easy it is to cook "The Cardi B Taste Combo" in the video HERE.

"Knorr is a staple in my kitchen and an ingredient I have been cooking with for many years," said Cardi B. "My Cardi B Taste Combo brings together protein, veggies and Knorr Bouillon. That bouillon, by the way, is my secret ingredient to turn up the taste for my family! With Knorr, everyone can create their own delicious combos in their own kitchens."

The Knorr Taste Combos campaign is inspired by the brand's longstanding commitment to help families make meals at home together – meals that are not only delicious, but easy and affordable, too.

"While many turn to combo meals for an easy meal that tastes great and pleases many around the table, Knorr Taste Combos aims to remind everyone that such a delicious meal is also attainable – and easy to make – in the kitchen at home," said Gina Kiroff, North America Marketing Lead for Knorr. "By partnering with Cardi B, a Knorr fan and also busy working parent herself, we knew we could inspire families to create meals that may not be fast-food, but that are soooo good."

Combo meal fans in select areas of Manhattan and Chicago who are eager to prepare Cardi B's Taste Combo for themselves will be able to do so via an exclusive delivery partnership with Grubhub. On Thursday, June 8, search Grubhub for 'Cardi B's Taste Combo.' To order a meal kit complete with all of the ingredients needed to cook Cardi B's Taste Combo, those in select areas of Chicago can also access the storefront on Grubhub HERE and should use the promo code 'KNORRCHI.' Those in select areas of Manhattan also can access the storefront on Grubhub HERE and should use the promo code 'KNORRNYC.' The meal will be conveniently delivered to doorsteps the very next day, entirely free of charge.* Starting on June 6, those in select areas of Manhattan and Chicago hoping to try out Cardi B's Taste Combo are encouraged to head to KnorrTasteCombos.com. There, they can set up a reminder to place a pre-order as the Cardi B Taste Combos are available in a limited quantity and are expected to go quickly.

Also beginning June 8, Knorr is inviting all enthusiasts of cooking at home to share how they integrate the flavor of Knorr into meals at home. They're encouraged to share their delicious and nutritious everyday recipes on TikTok and using #KnorrVsCombo.

For more inspiration around other easy-to make at home Taste Combo recipes from Knorr, like a tasty Chicken Cheddar Broccoli Rice Bowl and flavorful Chicken Ramen Noodle Soup, be sure to visit KnorrTasteCombos.com.

* Limited supply of 340 Knorr x Cardi Cardi B's Taste Combo available only in Chicago and Manhattan (expect high demand). Cardi B's Taste Combo kit contains raw food, please handle accordingly. Available for delivery to select areas in Chicago, IL and Manhattan, NY (delivery unavailable in zip codes listed below)*. To redeem, select a promotional item on the menu and successfully apply promo code 'KNORRCHI' or 'KNORRNYC", as applicable, at checkout. Limited to one Cardi B's Taste Combo kit per user. Pre ordering is available starting 6/8/23 at 9:00am local time (while supplies last), with deliveries taking place on 6/9/23 from 12:00PM through 8:00 PM local time or while supplies last. All orders are subject to merchant, menu item, and/or delivery availability. To redeem, select a promotional item on the menu and enter code 'KNORRCHI' or 'KNORRNYC" at checkout. Code is valid for one-time use only. No customization and substitution options available. Offer and participation are subject to the Grubhub Terms of Use (including the Perks Terms of Use), available at https://www.grubhub.com/legal/terms-of-use. Grubhub reserves the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify any aspect of or the entirety of this offer, for any reason at any time, with or without notice, including, without limitation, if any fraud or technical failure impairs the integrity or proper functioning of the offer.

*New York delivery unavailable in 10032, 10033, 10034, 10039, and 10040. Chicago delivery unavailable in 46320, 46327, 60007, 60018, 60068, 60076, 60077, 60106, 60131, 60171, 60176, 60202, 60406, 60409, 60419, 60453, 60456, 60459, 60631, 60633, 60634, 60638, 60645, 60652, 60656, 60666, 60706, 60707, 60712, 60714, 60803, 60805, and 60827.

About Knorr

Knorr believes that wholesome, nutritious food should be accessible and affordable to all. That's not a reality for everyone in today's America. That's why we're on a journey to ensure all Americans can create healthy meals they feel good about. Whether it's creating high-quality products, offering simple chef-developed recipes, or supporting organizations and initiatives that provide access to healthy foods, Knorr remains committed to its long history of making good food available to everyone.

The business was formed in 1838, when founder Carl Heinrich Knorr pioneered experiments in drying seasonings and vegetables to preserve their flavor and nutritional value. Since then, Knorr® has become an international brand offering a wide range of bouillons, soups, seasonings, sauces, soupy snacks, dressings, and frozen and ready-made meals.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Worldwide, we have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet; improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

CONTACT:

Grace Ahlering

grace.ahlering@edelman.com

Knorr® and Cardi B are partnering to show just how easy it can be to cook a nutritious and delicious meal at home. (PRNewswire)

Cardi B is a longtime Knorr fan. She has memories of using Knorr as an ingredient for big family dinners growing up, and now that she has her own family, Knorr is a staple in her panty. (PRNewswire)

Cardi B’s Taste Combo calls for just a few tasty ingredients like chicken, a medley of veggies and Cardi’s favorite flavorful Knorr® Chicken Bouillon (a staple in Cardi’s kitchen). (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unilever