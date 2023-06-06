FEV announces changes to the shareholders' board and group executive management

AACHEN, Germany, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective July 1, 2023, FEV founder Prof. Franz Pischinger will hand over the chairmanship of the shareholders' board to his son, Prof. Stefan Pischinger. Stefan Pischinger's previous duties as FEV Group CEO will be taken over by Dr. Patrick Hupperich.

Franz Pischinger founded FEV 45 years ago as a spin-off of Aachen Technical University and established the company as one of the world's leading engineering service providers – initially in the automotive sector, before know-how and innovative strength were transferred to various other industries.

As chairman of the executive board, he successfully managed the operative business of FEV for 25 years. In 2003, he handed over the CEO position to his son, Stefan Pischinger, while himself continuing to chair the shareholders' board. On July 1, 2023, Stefan Pischinger will take over the position of chairman of the shareholders' board from his father.

"Today, FEV innovations can be found in almost every vehicle in the world," said Franz Pischinger. "I am therefore proud of the company and its employees, who have helped shape our success story for 45 years now. After this exciting and very satisfying time, I am delighted that my son Stefan is once again taking over as my successor."

After Franz Pischinger still managed the expansion of FEV into the Americas region, Stefan Pischinger, as CEO, continued to push the globalization of the company. Today, FEV has more than 40 locations on five continents and employs over 7,300 people. At the same time, Stefan Pischinger was responsible for the historic transformation of the engineering service provider into a pioneer of socially and technologically significant future technologies. Today, FEV is a trusted partner for industry both in the development of CO 2 -neutral mobility and energy solutions as well as in software development.

"For four and a half decades, FEV has stood for continuous evolution, for industry-leading solutions and for meeting the highest demands for technological progress and ecological change," said Stefan Pischinger. "In my new position, I will support the global management team in the implementation of the sustainable corporate strategy and, in particular, pursue the interest of the shareholders in the continuous expansion of our technological core competencies."

The position of CEO of the FEV Group, which Stefan Pischinger held for 20 years, will be taken over by Dr. Patrick Hupperich. He joined the company in 1986 as a student intern and subsequently held various management roles at the company's headquarters in Aachen. In 1998, he moved to FEV's North American location in Auburn Hills, where he was instrumental in expanding the U.S. business. Since 2013, Hupperich is President of FEV North America and as a member of the global executive management team responsible for the operational business of the Americas region.

"I am very grateful to the Pischinger family for the trust they have placed in me and I am looking forward to the new challenges," said Dr. Hupperich. "Innovation, efficiency and profitability are aspects that will continue to be of the utmost importance to us in the future. In addition, I will continue to drive the transformation of the company in my new role. FEV stands for FeelEVolution – with this spirit we will develop market-leading solutions for a better, cleaner future based on sustainable mobility and energy as well as intelligent software."

Effective July 1, Dr. Dean Tomazic will take over the position of President FEV North America. Tomazic has been a member of the executive management board of FEV's U.S. subsidiary since 2014, initially as CTO and since 2021 as COO.

