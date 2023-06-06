AgileBlue Developing AI as the Core of its SOC | SOAR Platform

CLEVELAND, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AgileBlue, an autonomous Cyber Security Operations Center (SOC) and Security Orchestration and Automated Response (SOAR) platform, is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in their Security Operations Center (SOC) platform. Leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), AgileBlue has begun to integrate advanced AI capabilities into their SOC | SOAR platform, which in turn will empower organizations with enhanced threat detection, automated incident response, and unparalleled cybersecurity resilience.

We are thrilled to bring AI technology into our platform, as it represents a significant leap forward in cybersecurity.

In today's fast-paced AI landscape, cyber threats are dynamic, becoming more sophisticated and challenging to detect. Traditional endpoint security approaches are no longer sufficient to protect organizations from these threats. AgileBlue recognizes this critical need and has invested in developing AI technology that revolutionizes the way its SOC | SOAR platform will operate.

Key features and benefits of AgileBlue's AI-powered SOC platform include:

Advanced Threat Detection: AgileBlue's autonomous SOC platform will use AI algorithms to analyze and automatically action vast amounts of data from every digital source, including network devices, user behaviors, cloud platforms, API's and system metrics, to identify patterns and anomalies indicative of potential threats.

Automated Incident Response: The AI technology integrated into the AgileBlue platform will enable automated incident response actions based on predefined playbooks. By automating routine tasks, security teams can save valuable time and focus their efforts on critical issues that require human intervention, improving incident response times and minimizing the impact of cyber incidents.

Predictive Analytics : AgileBlue's AI-powered SOC platform is set to employ predictive analytics to forecast potential security risks and identify vulnerabilities before they are exploited. This proactive approach allows organizations to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals, making strategic decisions to strengthen their security posture.

Enhanced Threat Hunting: The AI-driven capabilities of AgileBlue's SOC platform empower security analysts with powerful threat hunting tools. By leveraging AI algorithms, analysts will be able to rapidly correlate vast amounts of data, identify hidden threats, and proactively hunt for potential breaches, enabling faster and more accurate threat mitigation.

AgileBlue's Director of Research and Engineering, Steve Smith, expressed his enthusiasm for the integration of AI into their SOC platform, stating, "We are thrilled to bring AI technology into our SOC platform, as it represents a significant leap forward in cybersecurity. By harnessing the power of AI, we are empowering organizations to defend against complex threats and strengthen their security postures effectively. Our AI-powered SOC platform will serve as a force multiplier for security teams, enabling them to stay ahead of emerging threats and protect their critical assets."

About AgileBlue

AgileBlue is a global autonomous Security Operations Center (SOC) and Security Orchestration and Automated Response (SOAR) platform that's proven to detect cyber threats faster and more accurately across entire digital infrastructures and clouds. The company provides 24x7 monitoring, detection, and response to cyber threats. AgileBlue's tech is intelligent and automated, but it takes a custom approach for every client, analyzing and detecting exactly what is needed. The products are 100% cloud-based including advanced machine learning and user behavior analytics backed by a team of cyber experts.

