OPENLANE Announces Results of Offer to Purchase Certain of its Outstanding 5.125% Senior Notes due 2025

CARMEL, Ind., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OPENLANE, Inc. (f/k/a KAR Auction Services, Inc.) (NYSE: KAR) (the "Company"), today announced the results of its previously announced offer to purchase (the "Asset Sale Offer") up to $140,000,000 of its 5.125% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "Notes") for cash at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes, equivalent to $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, for such Notes up to, but not including, June 2, 2023. The Asset Sale Offer was made pursuant to indenture governing the Notes (as amended and supplemented, the "Indenture") and an Offer to Purchase and related Letter of Transmittal, each dated May 3, 2023.

As of 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on June 2, 2023 (the expiration date with respect to the Notes), $140,000,000 principal amount of the Notes, representing 40% of the outstanding principal amount of the Notes, has been validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Company.

This press release does not constitute a notice of redemption under the optional redemption provisions of the Indenture, nor does it constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any security. No offer, solicitation, or sale will be made in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

OPENLANE Media Inquiries : OPENLANE Analyst Inquiries : Laurie Dippold Mike Eliason (317) 468-3900 (317) 249-4559 laurie.dippold@openlane.com mike.eliason@openlane.com

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. The company's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers around the globe. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, the company has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest company news, visit corporate.openlane.com.

Certain statements contained in this press release include "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements made in this press release that are not historical facts (including, but not limited to, expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections regarding the industry, business, future operating results, potential acquisitions and anticipated cash requirements) may be forward-looking statements. Words such as "should," "may," "will," "anticipate," "expect," "project," "target," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "assume," "could," "continue" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current assumptions, expectations and/or beliefs, are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our annual and quarterly periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risk factors are outside of our control, and as such, they involve risks which are not currently known that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or implied herein. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date on which they are made and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

