PropertyPulse.AI: Elevating Florida's Real Estate Market Through Innovative AI Technology

MIAMI, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the face of a 24% decrease in available property listings compared to pre-pandemic times, Listing3D , division company of 3DAPARTMENT.com , announces the beta launch of PropertyPulse.AI, a proprietary AI-driven platform designed especially for FairLeadRealty to help its growing community of real estate professionals command the challenging low inventory market to their advantage.

PropertyPulse.AI distinguishes itself from other platforms with its AI-powered predictive capabilities. By incorporating public and proprietary data and artificial intelligence, PropertyPulse.AI can forecast which properties are likely to be listed in the next 120 days – allowing its users to gain the competitive edge of speed to market – before a listing event hits the market. This ability provides agents with valuable insights, allowing them to strategically plan their outreach efforts, win more listings, and effectively meet and exceed their clients' needs.

The platform's personalized AI-driven approach tailors its services according to the specific needs of each real estate professional, ensuring a unique user experience that saves time while increasing efficiency in managing leads and clients.

Gregory Ardbelava, CEO of 3DAPARTMENT.com and its sister company Listing3D.com, describes PropertyPulse.AI as more than just a tool. "PropertyPulse.AI is a game-changer for today's real estate agents," says Ardbelava. "With the help of its built-in co-pilot features, agents can nurture their existing contacts, increase their engagement, and even predict which listings will be available on the market – all on autopilot."

PropertyPulse.AI is not just prepared for the low inventory market; it is poised to redefine it. With its robust suite of tools and capabilities, PropertyPulse.AI stands at the forefront of real estate technology, driving success for agents in Florida's dynamic property market.

"It's more than just the AI for your lead generation," says Thomas Ladd, head of Business Development for FairLeadRealty. "It's the engine that powers it."

About FairleadRealty

Fairlead is a leading provider of innovative real estate business and marketing solutions in Florida. Dedicated to driving success in the property market, Fairlead equips its real estate agents with the means to excel in lead generation and nurturing through advanced technology, harvesting, and presentation tools, all available exclusively to FairleadRealty members.

