FCCI Insurance Group Enters Agreement with National Utility Contractors Association to Become its Members Endorsed Commercial Carrier

SARASOTA, Fla. and FAIRFAX, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FCCI Insurance Group and National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA) announced a joint partnership for FCCI to become NUCA's preferred commercial insurance carrier, effective June 1, 2023. The multi-year agreement will be promoted as NUCA Choice and offered to the association's members in the states where FCCI writes business.

"NUCA is excited to offer this commercial insurance program to our members in partnership with FCCI," said Doug Carlson, NUCA's Chief Executive Officer. "FCCI's coverage across all lines will deliver value and efficiency to our members. And the group dividend plan available to members in good standing provides added financial rewards. We encourage our members to explore the insurance products and other benefits of NUCA Choice tailored to the needs of their businesses."

"If your contractor business is currently a dues-paying member of your state's utility contractors association, you're automatically a NUCA Choice member and would be eligible to take advantage of this program," said Carlson.

FCCI's product offerings under NUCA Choice include auto, crime, property, general liability, inland marine, surety, umbrella and workers' compensation.

Based in Fairfax, Virginia, NUCA will collaborate with FCCI's Courtney Hart, Senior Vice President, Mid-Atlantic Region in Richmond, Virginia, and the liaison for the FCCI/NUCA partnership. "NUCA members can obtain coverage when writing new or renewal business through an FCCI-appointed agent. Members can also consult with their local FCCI Risk Control team and use the FCCI Risk Solutions Network, a cloud-based platform to help businesses stay compliant, manage risks, educate employees and build a better and safer workforce," said Hart.

FCCI has similar agreements with other utility, construction, manufacturing and agribusiness associations. "Based on our experience with other associations, I'm confident that FCCI will deliver exceptional service to NUCA members. We're here to help all our policyholders manage business risks and resolve claims promptly and fairly," said Tracey Pfab, FCCI's Executive Vice President & Chief Regional Officer. "NUCA members can expect our independent agency partners and more than 800 FCCI teammates to uphold that promise."

About FCCI Insurance Group

Founded in 1959 in Sarasota, Florida, FCCI Insurance Group provides commercial property and casualty insurance, risk control services and surety bonds. FCCI writes business exclusively through 575 contracted agencies and 4,054 independent agents in 20 states, plus Washington, D.C. Coverages include auto, crime, cyber liability, equipment, property, general liability, inland marine, umbrella and workers' compensation. Contract and commercial surety bonds are written in 44 states. FCCI insures policyholders across many industries, including agribusiness, construction, manufacturing, medical and professional, restaurants and hospitality, retail, service and repair, and wholesalers and distributors. FCCI has $2.8 billion in assets, $1 billion in direct written premium and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. FCCI has regional and branch offices in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, Texas and Virginia. To learn more, visit www.fcci-group.com.

About National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA)

Founded in 1964, National Utility Contractors Association represents almost 2,000 U.S. utility and excavation contractors, manufacturers, and suppliers who provide the materials and workforce to build and maintain our nation's intricate water, sewer and gas network, telecommunications and electric infrastructure. NUCA is found online at www.nuca.com and can be followed on Twitter at @NUCA_National. The association's Twitter hashtags are #WeDigAmerica and #NUCAdigs.

