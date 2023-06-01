CBC GROUP RELEASES 2022 ESG REPORT

Guided by the firm's commitment to drive positive and meaningful impact while delivering better healthcare for all

SINGAPORE, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CBC Group ("CBC"), Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated investment firm, today published its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") report for 2022. This year's report, titled "Creating Value Through ESG Integration", reflects CBC's commitment towards value generation by integrating ESG considerations across its business operations and investment processes.

Fu Wei, Chief Executive Officer of CBC, said, "Investing responsibly while ensuring our investments have a positive impact on businesses and their communities lies at the core of how we operate. As an investor with a long-term view, we seek to instil a strong and coherent ESG focus at both the Group level and across our portfolio companies."

Key highlights from the report:

CBC's ESG approach integrates ESG considerations into its investment decision-making across investment cycles of various strategies – research and due diligence, investment decision, post-investment value add, and exit.

ESG is embedded in CBC's activities across human capital policies, talent management, work health safety, diversity & inclusion, corporate citizenship, governance, compliance, ESG training, IT systems, and cybersecurity.

ESG policy implementation is led and guided by an experienced ESG Committee comprising professionals across seniorities and functions, supported by an external ESG consultancy.

CBC's ESG annual review measures portfolio companies' ESG maturity on eight levels, based on the company's ESG performance across factors including environment, health & safety, people management, supplier management, community & charity, and governance.

At the heart of CBC's business lies its mission to provide access to affordable and quality healthcare in Asia and beyond, while pushing the boundaries of medical innovation. The firm's robust ESG framework will continue to guide investments and ensure that they remain compliant and well-positioned to create sustainable value for stakeholders.

Fu Wei concluded, "Building a sustainable business, and investing in sustainable businesses, is vital for CBC Group's continued success and our ability to drive positive ESG outcomes for all stakeholders while delivering long-term economic value. Looking ahead, we remain committed to transparency and accountability as a responsible investor and operator in the global healthcare industry, and reaffirm our mission to build a more resilient future and better healthcare for our communities."

A copy of the 2022 ESG Report can be downloaded at https://cbridgecap.com/#/news/48

About CBC Group

Headquartered in Singapore, CBC Group is Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, with an AUM of over US$7 billion. With a diversified, multi-product strategy, CBC Group is focused on platform-building, buyout, private credit, venture, and real estate, across the healthcare space, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, and healthcare services.

We are committed to creating lasting value by integrating global innovations and talents. Partnering with the world's top entrepreneurs and scientists, our unique "investor-operator" approach has empowered leading healthcare companies to widen access to affordable medical care, catalyse innovations, and improve efficiency in fulfilling unmet medical needs worldwide.

For more information on CBC Group, please visit www.cbridgecap.com.

