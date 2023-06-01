Bennett Day School's Principal, Jackie Miller, To Deliver Keynote Address at 2023 ACM Interaction Design and Children (IDC) Conference Hosted By Northwestern University

Jackie Miller and panel of Bennett Day School faculty members to share insights on collaborative, child-centered design during the IDC'23 opening keynote address.

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennett Day School , a PreK-12 school in Chicago's Fulton Market/West Loop neighborhood, is thrilled to announce that Jackie Miller, Principal, has been selected as the opening keynote speaker at the 22nd annual ACM Interaction Design and Children (IDC) Conference . She will be joined by five panelists, and fellow Bennett faculty members, Andy Rodgers, Emily Fields, Lisa Kennedy, Molly Simmons, and Zak Thompson.

The conference will take place from June 19 to June 23 at Northwestern University in Chicago. Hosted by Northwestern's Center for Computer Science and Learning Sciences , the IDC conference is widely recognized as the premier international gathering for researchers, educators, and practitioners in the fields of inclusive child-centered design, learning, and interaction.

"With over a decade of educational leadership in Chicago independent schools, Jackie's selection as the keynote speaker is a testament to her dedication to fostering collaborative and forward-thinking communities," says Cameron Smith, CEO, Co-Founder, and a school parent at Bennett. "Her commitment to student-centered learning and innovative educational practices aligns seamlessly with the conference's objectives, and we are immensely proud that she and other Bennett faculty members will be representing our school at IDC'23."

Combining their various areas of expertise and understanding of the Reggio Emilia approach, project-based learning, accessibility, and thoughtful co-design, Miller and the five Bennett panelists will share insights and tangible examples that aim to inspire and advance the future of inclusive and impactful educational practices.

The theme for this year's conference asks attendees to "rediscover childhood" after the pandemic as we re-engage and reconnect with one another. IDC'23 will serve as a vital platform for researchers, educators, and practitioners to exchange the latest research findings, innovative methodologies, and emerging technologies.

"We couldn't imagine a better opening keynote for our conference than Jackie," says Dr. Michael Horn , general chair for the conference and Northwestern Professor of Computer Science and Learning Sciences. "Attendees will gain unique insights from Bennett's innovation in student-engaged technology design and their application of the Reggio Emilia approach from early childhood through high school."

Since 2017, Bennett and Northwestern's School of Education and Social Policy (SESP) have collaborated together in a lab school partnership to inspire innovation among young students. The partnership is led by Bennett Early Childhood teacher Frances Judd and Northwestern's TIDAL Lab , a group that researches innovative, technology-based education.

For more information about the ACM IDC'23 Conference, please visit their official website at https://idc.acm.org/2023/ .

For more information about Bennett Day School, visit www.bennettday.org .

About Bennett Day School:

Bennett Day School is an agile and future-focused PreK-12 school, in the innovative Fulton Market district of Chicago, where students are challenged to learn and grow with purpose. This approach delivers happy and engaged students, adults, and faculty via dynamic project-based learning. Bennett prepares students today to be the lifelong learners and leaders of tomorrow.

