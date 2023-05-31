SPECTRUM PARTNERS WITH OVATION TV TO SUPPORT DULUTH ART INSTITUTE WITH $10,000 STAND FOR THE ARTS AWARD

DULUTH, Minn., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum is proud to announce the Duluth Art Institute is the recipient of $10,000 through the 2022-2023 Stand For The Arts Awards in partnership with Ovation TV that recognizes local arts, cultural and educational organizations and programs.

The award was presented at the Institute's Annual Member Show, a traditional showcase of local, regional, and national artists that also serves as a fundraiser for the Institute, which has been a part of the Duluth community for 116 years.

"Our partnership with Ovation TV will enable these organizations to continue to serve as vital arts and cultural resources in their communities – which complements our focus on investing in and strengthening the towns and cities we serve," said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services. "We congratulate the Duluth Art Institute for its commitment to supporting Duluth-area artists and celebrate its long history of providing access to the arts to the community."

In its vision statement, the Duluth Art Institute strives to "bring art to, and inspire art in, everyone." This year's award is honoring that work to promote equity and local access to the arts. In addition to its main gallery, the Duluth Art Institute also has a space where artists can rent studio spaces, host art classes for youth and adults, and offer summer art camps.

"The Duluth Art Institute is an enthusiastic advocate for the arts, championing innovative exhibits and promoting community participation," said Christina Woods, Executive Director of the Duluth Art Institute. "This award that comes with $10,000 supports the work it takes to deliver on advocacy and access to the visual arts for all."

Duluth Art Institute is one of 10 organizations receiving support in Spectrum markets across the country. Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following criteria: support of creatives and artists via community-driven programming; as advocates for equity and access to the arts; and for providing accessible spaces for creative expression.

"We are pleased to continue our work with Charter as we enter a sixth year of our Stand For The Arts initiative partnership," stated Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing & Communications for Ovation TV. "It remains our priority to champion community-driven arts organizations as they support artists and creatives on a local level."

Since the initiative started in 2017, Ovation TV and Spectrum have given out 60 awards totaling $600,000 towards arts education. More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at: www.standforthearts.com .

