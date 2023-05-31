Search for 2023 Gerber® Baby Opens, Inviting Parents to Share Their Own Baby Photos for the First Time Ever

Every Photo Search entry will help support maternal and infant health programs through March of Dimes

ARLINGTON, Va., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerber , the leader in early childhood nutrition for almost 100 years, has officially opened the call for entries for this year's Gerber Photo Search. For the first time ever, Gerber invites parents to share their own childhood photos as a throwback to their Gerber Baby days, along with photos of their little ones. For the program's 13-year anniversary, Gerber will make a matching monetary donation of the winning baby's cash prize to support March of Dimes ' maternal and infant health programs, which protect the health of families today and for generations to come.

"This year's program honors the full-circle journey from baby to parent in a fun way, uniquely connecting parents with their little ones," said Angela Madlangbayan, Vice President of Marketing at Gerber. "Each year we are blown away by all the submissions and look forward to supporting parents and caregivers who are nurturing this next generation. Through our partnership with March of Dimes, we're ensuring this beloved tradition continues to provide resources and support to parents and babies who need them the most."

To celebrate generations of Gerber Babies with a nostalgic twist and showcase how we parent together in 2023, Gerber's panel of judges are looking for cute baby photos of both parent and baby. Whether your baby looks just like you or you have a hilarious throwback image of yourself as a baby to share, Gerber wants to see pictures of both parent and child and hear more about your story. All parents and caregivers that apply are encouraged to share their submissions on social media with #GerberBabyThrowback for a chance to win additional prizes from Nespresso, Little Tikes, ezpz® and more. For more information on entry criteria and requirements, visit photosearch.gerber.com .

From May 31 at 9 a.m. EDT to June 10 at 11:59 p.m. EDT, parents or legal guardians are encouraged to submit their throwback content of themselves and their baby on Gerber's website for a chance to have their child serve as the 2023 Gerber Baby.

"March of Dimes believes in a world where every mom and baby is healthy regardless of wealth, race, gender or geography," said Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Health Officer at March of Dimes. "The fact is, moms and babies continue to face poor health outcomes and grave disparities, making the U.S. among the most dangerous developed nations for childbirth. Through partnership with the Photo Search program and Gerber's longstanding commitment to March of Dimes, we can support more families who rely on our programs, education, advocacy, and research to navigate their parenthood journey."

Launched more than a decade ago, Photo Search was inspired by countless photos sent by parents who see their little ones in Gerber's iconic baby logo. Photo Search celebrates babies from all backgrounds and the promise to do "Anything for Baby." Continuing the legacy of the original Gerber Baby, Ann Turner Cook, Gerber aims to continue highlighting unique stories of families and babies that will have an impact for generations to come.

This year's prize package includes the opportunity to be the 2023 Gerber Baby, serve as 'Chief Growing Officer', be featured on Gerber's social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year, a $25,000 cash prize, a new wardrobe from Gerber Childrenswear, a year's supply of Gerber products, and additional prizes from ezpz® and BÉIS Travel.

To learn more about Photo Search and the Gerber Baby role, parents and caregivers can visit photosearch.gerber.com . For more information on how to support families in need throughout America and abroad, visit marchofdimes.org .

ABOUT GERBER

Gerber Products Company was founded in 1927 in Fremont, Mich. Gerber joined the Nestlé family on September 1, 2007. Gerber is a leader in early childhood nutrition. At Gerber, research informs everything we do – from the products we make, the nutrition education we deliver and the services we offer. Gerber provides resources from the Feeding Infants and Toddlers Study (FITS) for health care professionals at Medical.Gerber.com/FITS and for parents at Gerber.com.

ABOUT MARCH OF DIMES

March of Dimes leads the fight for the health of all moms and babies. We support research, lead programs and provide education and advocacy so that every family can have the best possible start. Building on a successful 80-year legacy, we support every pregnant person and every family.

Visit www.marchofdimes.org or nacersano.org for more information. Visit shareyourstory.org for comfort and support. Find us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter .

