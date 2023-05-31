New Splenda® Peel & Pour™ Zero Calorie Drink Mix Allows Consumers to Transform Water into a Delicious Beverage with Four Flavors

Just in Time for Summer, the New Product Makes a Refreshing Multi-Serve Beverage in Seconds

INDIANAPOLIS, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Splenda®, the #1 low-calorie sweetener brand, and its parent company Heartland Food Products Group, is expanding into the drink mix category with the introduction of New Splenda® Peel & Pour™ Zero Calorie Drink Mix just in time for the summer season. The unique liquid pods filled with concentrated drink mix make it easy and convenient to create a pitcher of delicious and refreshing zero calorie, zero sugar beverages in seconds. Splenda Peel & Pour is available in four refreshing flavors: Pink Lemonade, Sweet Tea, Fruit Punch and Peach Mango.

"Splenda Peel & Pour Zero Calorie Drink Mix is a new and easy way to create a delicious pitcher of drinks to share with family and friends," said Jeff Marvel, Senior Brand Manager for Splenda. "We know that drink mix category sales rise from Memorial Day through Labor Day, making this the perfect time to offer Splenda Peel & Pour for summer's gatherings, whether it's graduation parties, backyard barbeques, pool days or family reunions."

Splenda Peel & Pour Drink Mix pods are perfectly portioned with the right amount of flavor, making it an easy, powder-free option that's as easy as Peel, Pour and Share! Simply Peel back the lid of the liquid pod, Pour into two quarts of water in a pitcher, and Enjoy a zero calorie, zero sugar delicious refreshment over ice or chilled. It's Pitcher Perfect! Six liquid pods in each package makes 32 servings.

"At Splenda, our mission is to help people live happier, healthier and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar. We make high-quality, great tasting products like Splenda Peel & Pour Drink Mix, providing a variety of delicious no sugar options the whole family can enjoy throughout the day to help them achieve their health goals," said Marvel.

Splenda Peel & Pour Drink Mix is available in the drink mix aisle at select retailers nationwide, including Publix, HEB, The Giant Company and Shop Rite, Albertson's, Safeway, Food Lion, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, and coming soon to select Walmart stores. The product is also available on Amazon.

Splenda Peel & Pour Drink Mix is sold in 6 count packages for a suggested retail price of $6.99.

This product launch is supported by a full 360-degree marketing campaign, including social media, radio, podcasts, influencer partnerships and digital TV.

For additional information, please visit www.splenda.com/products/water-enhancers/.



About the Splenda® Brand

Based outside of Indianapolis, Heartland Food Products Group is a global leader in the production of low-calorie sweetener products, creamers, beverage concentrates, coffee, and nutritional drinks. Heartland is on a mission to help people live happier, healthier and longer lives by making it easier to reduce sugar through its delicious, low-calorie sweeteners. The Splenda® Brand is the most recognizable and iconic low-calorie sweetener ("LCS") brand in the world, having sold more than 100 billion yellow packets since its launch in 1991. Today, the Splenda Brand is the clear #1 LCS brand in the USA. Splenda is the name for great tasting, low calorie foods and beverages. Its line features a range of products including low-calorie sweetener products, natural sweeteners such as Splenda Stevia Sweeteners and Splenda Monk Fruit Sweeteners, Splenda Coffee Creamers, Splenda Diabetes Care Shakes, Splenda Sweet Teas and more. To learn more, visit Heartland at www.heartlandfpg.com and Splenda at www.splenda.com.

