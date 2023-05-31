Jacobs and Palantir Expand Partnership

Expansion focuses on commercializing new AI solutions across multiple sectors

DALLAS and DENVER, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) ("Palantir") today announced an expansion of their partnership, focused on leveraging Palantir's AI capabilities to commercialize new AI solutions spanning critical infrastructure, advanced facilities, supply chain management and more.

"While we have understood the power and promise of AI for years, we saw clear challenges with secure deployment," said Jacobs CEO Bob Pragada. "With Jacobs' continued focus on data solutions, combined with our deep domain knowledge, we're enabling AI to create value for our clients. Our expanded partnership with Palantir is a key differentiator in bringing built-in transparency, guardrails and security solutions for our clients on a time horizon measured in weeks, not years."

Building on Jacobs' use of domain-specific algorithms with Foundry in its water sector, the company is now incorporating Palantir AIP to unlock unprecedented speed, greater efficiency and more informed decision-making for their clients – with security, control and auditability at the forefront.

"We are already deploying AI to optimize the entire water life cycle, from day-to-day management to long-term planning and design, and now we're diving deeper across new sectors," said Jacobs EVP & President, Divergent Solutions Shannon Miller. "This will allow our clients to make better decisions today, tomorrow, and in the future, creating safer and more sustainable water and sewage systems for us all."

"Through the adoption of Foundry and now AIP, Jacobs is delivering end-to-end, AI-powered solutions with real-time computing power, actionable data and control," said Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar. "Our previous success in helping Jacobs' clients achieve efficiency improvements in energy utilization and chemical usage is only the beginning."

