Deere & Company Announces Quarterly Dividend

MOLINE, Ill., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.25 per share payable August 8, 2023 to stockholders of record on June 30, 2023.

