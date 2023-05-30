BTL Presents Emfest: A Unique Fusion of Wellness and Music at Pasea Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, a leading innovative aesthetic and medical solutions provider, is proud to announce Emfest, a one-of-a-kind wellness and music festival, set to take place on August 26th at the prestigious Pasea Resort and Spa in Huntington Beach.

Emfest aims to create an immersive experience that combines the transformative power of music with the pursuit of holistic well-being. The event will bring together renowned wellness experts, music artists, and enthusiasts from all walks of life, fostering a harmonious environment where attendees can rejuvenate their minds, bodies, and souls.

The picturesque coastal setting of Pasea Resort and Spa, nestled in the heart of Huntington Beach, serves as an ideal backdrop for Emfest. With its breathtaking ocean views and luxurious amenities, the venue offers an oasis of tranquility, perfectly suited to enhance the festival experience.

Emfest will feature a diverse lineup of music performances from acclaimed artists across various genres, catering to different tastes and moods. Attendees can expect to indulge in soulful melodies, infectious beats, and captivating live performances that will ignite their spirits and create lasting memories.

In addition to the musical aspect, Emfest will provide a wide range of wellness activities and offerings, allowing participants to explore and engage in practices that promote a balanced lifestyle. Attendees will have the opportunity to attend enlightening workshops, take part in fitness classes, indulge in pampering spa treatments, savor nutritious culinary delights, and discover BTL's innovative "EM" wellness products, which include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EMSELLA®, and EMTONE®.

"We are thrilled to bring Emfest to the beautiful city of Huntington Beach," said John Ferris, VP of Marketing of BTL. "Our vision is to create a unique space where music and wellness intersect, providing an immersive experience that nurtures both body and soul. Emfest aims to inspire attendees to embrace self-care, explore their passions, and connect with like-minded individuals."

Emfest is open to individuals 21 and over and encourages inclusivity and diversity. Tickets will be available for purchase starting May 23rd.

About BTL:

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's leading medical and aesthetic equipment manufacturers. With over 3,000 employees in over 75 countries, BTL offers advanced non-invasive solutions for body-shaping, skin-tightening, and other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO®, EMFACE®, EMSCULPT®, EMSELLA®, EMTONE®, EMFEMME 360™, EXION™, Core to Floor®, Taut and Toned™ , and Pelvic Power™ , as well as their proprietary HIFEM® and HIFES™. Please visit www.bodybybtl.com for additional information.

