Donut and Valvoline Announce Exclusive Partnership

LOS ANGELES, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Donut Media and Valvoline™ Global Operations have entered into a new brand partnership. As the exclusive motor oil sponsor of Donut, Valvoline oil will be used in all of Donut's 2023 cars. They will also partner on projects and content across video, podcasts, and social media.

This is Valvoline's first exclusive oil partnership outside of professional racing. The campaign will launch today with Valvoline's motor oil placed in all current and upcoming cars, as well as custom content. The Valvoline logo will also appear on the cars, in the garage, and on custom apparel. Additionally, Donut Underground members will also enjoy product discounts on Valvoline oil.

"We're honored to join the ranks of Valvoline automotive partners and couldn't be more excited to announce this collaboration," said Aaron Godfred, General Manager of Donut. "Valvoline is a storied automotive brand synonymous with motorsports and high-quality products. For Donut to be fueled by Valvoline, not only will our cars run better but our team will be able to focus on what we do best—creating content."

"We're thrilled to watch Valvoline Global's exclusive partnership with Donut unfold throughout the year," said Rob Kenny, Chief Brand and Digital Officer at Valvoline Global. "Donut's mission and its audience of automotive enthusiasts are the perfect match for Valvoline Global—we're proud to have the Valvoline brand alongside Donut's best-in-class content that hypes and showcases modern car culture."

As the leading automotive YouTube brand, Donut's team produces 100-plus videos a year for its more than 13 million combined YouTube subscribers and social followers. Its podcast, Past Gas , is the top automotive podcast in America on Apple Podcasts. This exclusive partnership builds on smaller Valvoline-sponsored segments over the last three years and marks the first agreement of its kind for both brands.

About Donut Media

Founded in 2015, Donut is the top automotive entertainment brand in the U.S. It is committed to inspiring the next generation of automotive enthusiasts, and has gained more than 7.5 million YouTube subscribers by pioneering a comedic and informative approach to modern car culture. Donut's expanding catalog of original content is dedicated to telling unique stories, working on project cars, testing out automotive gadgets, and aftermarket modifications. Beyond digital content, it operates a successful consumer products business, a wholly-owned collectible car brand, STOCKY , and executes world-class brand partnerships. Donut is part of Recurrent , a digital media company with over 20 enthusiast brands.

About Valvoline™ Global Operations

Valvoline Global is a worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, creating future-ready products and best-in-class services for partners around the globe. Established in 1866, the company introduced the world's first branded motor oil and developed strong brand recognition and customer satisfaction ratings across multiple product channels. With sales in more than 140 countries and territories, Valvoline Global's solutions are available for every engine and drivetrain, including high-mileage and heavy-duty vehicles, offered at more than 80,000 locations. Valvoline Global is powering the future of mobility through innovative solutions for vehicles with electric, hybrid, and internal combustion powertrains—and the company will continue to solve for global automotive and industrial challenges as it moves forward. To learn more, visit ValvolineGlobal.com.™Trademark, Valvoline Global Operations

