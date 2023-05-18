TargetRecruit Expands its Global Footprint with New Office in Australia

HOUSTON , May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TargetRecruit, a leading provider of enterprise software for recruitment firms, built on Salesforce, is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Sydney, Australia. Located in the heart of Sydney's Central Business District (CBD), the new office will serve as a hub for TargetRecruit's continued growth in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, enabling the company to better serve its growing client base in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond.

"We are excited to announce the expansion of our global operations with the opening of our office in Sydney," said Andy Wigderson, President of TargetRecruit. "The establishment of a local Australian presence reflects our commitment to customer success in the region and represents an exciting stage in the company's evolution."

With a deep understanding of the unique challenges faced by recruitment firms in Australia and New Zealand, TargetRecruit is committed to delivering world-class solutions and exceptional customer service. The company's expansion to Australia will enable it to build new partnerships and expand its client base across the region.

About TargetRecruit

TargetRecruit provides a powerful CRM/ATS, sales, and middle office solution built on Salesforce – the world's #1 platform. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in London, Sydney, and Bangalore, TargetRecruit employs over 100 people globally. To learn more, visit www.targetrecruit.com .

