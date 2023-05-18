RDA Certified a Great Place to Work for the 2nd Year in a Row

Survey finds that 96% of employees at RDA say it is a great place to work.

HUNT VALLEY, Md., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, leading digital consultancy provider RDA has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. The certification is based on employee feedback about working at RDA.

"Profits don't create great workplaces. It's the other way around. It's our people that make RDA great!"

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a great place to work because it's based on the dedication and commitment of our employees," said Kelly Sharkey, Human Resources Manager at RDA. "At RDA, we respect and celebrate the uniqueness of each of our teammates and customers. We strive for transparency, integrity, and being genuine in our communications, which are pillars of RDA's core values."

The Great Place to Work Certification™ is based on results of the Trust Index™ survey administered by the Great Place to Work Institute, which assesses employee satisfaction in key areas, from credibility and respect to fairness and camaraderie. A summary of the company's scores is on RDA's Great Places to Work™ profile, with highlights including:

96% of employees at RDA say it is a great place to work (4% increase from 2022 Survey)

100% people at RDA are willing to give extra to get the job done

98% say management is honest and ethical in its business practices

To learn more about RDA's people, culture, and career opportunities, visit www.rdacorp.com.

About RDA

We're a digital consultancy on a mission to build solutions that make a difference. Our team of strategists, analysts, designers, architects, and engineers guide forward-thinking brands in delivering solutions that grow businesses and deliver results. Individually, we are dreamers and builders. Together, we are the architects of world-class applications, extraordinary digital experiences, and the exceptional engineering that powers them. Providing the best experiences for our employees, customers, and partners is what we're all about – and we aim to have a little fun along our journey together. Visit www.rdacorp.com.

About the Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

