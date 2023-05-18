Further Investment in Data Science Capabilities Supports OneMagnify's Analytics Growth

DETROIT, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMagnify, a global leader in marketing and data-driven solutions backed by leading private equity firm Crestview Partners, today announced its strategic acquisition of Splash Analytics ("Splash"), an analytics and predictive modeling company based in Louisville, KY. Following OneMagnify's acquisition of AI and data science leader RXA earlier in May, the acquisition of Splash further strengthens OneMagnify's existing capabilities, diversifies its commercial relationships and accelerates its growth potential in the attractive data science and analytics industry. Financial details were not disclosed.

OneMagnify Acquires Louisville-Based Splash Analytics (PRNewswire)

OneMagnify is a market-leading provider of data-driven and integrated marketing, analytics, and technology solutions to blue-chip clients across a diverse set of industrial and consumer end markets. The company partners with clients to design, implement, and manage marketing and communications strategies, leveraging analytical and predictive data models that provide value-added customer insights to develop individually targeted marketing efforts which drive higher levels of sales conversion. Within its comprehensive offering, OneMagnify's team of data scientists leverage advanced algorithms and predictive modeling to transform data and unlock competitive insights, radically improving client decision-making at scale.

Founded in 2012, Splash is a leading provider of advanced marketing and data analytics services to clients around the globe and across a variety of industries. Its services, which include predictive modeling, data aggregation and analysis, data visualization and risk analytics, provide actionable, data-driven insights to its clients that drive quantifiable results. The acquisition of Splash by OneMagnify further bolsters OneMagnify's position as a leading data science and analytics solution provider.

Mark Petroff, CEO of OneMagnify, stated, "As businesses grapple with increasing amounts of data capture, data analytics that lead to actionable business results is more critical than ever. Our acquisition of Splash Analytics, building upon our recent acquisition of RXA, further demonstrates our commitment to investing in data science services to help our clients achieve their business goals."

"Merging Splash's team with OneMagnify's expands the combined offerings for current and future clients, with even more capabilities and expertise across more industries," said Kevin Foley, CEO of Splash Analytics. "Our company cultures are very similar, as is our focus on giving clients solutions they can immediately use to drive growth, improve the customer experience, and increase profitability."

For more information, visit https://onemagnify.com/.

About OneMagnify

Originally founded in 1967, OneMagnify has evolved to become a full-service, global marketing company that combines compelling brand communications with technology solutions and actionable analytics to deliver measurable results. Through creativity and problem solving, our team powers business performance with actionable analytics and data; compelling marketing communications through brand strategy; and technology solutions. Applied individually—or fully integrated for greater impact—these three core services can amplify clients' businesses, deliver real-time results, and separate them from competitors. OneMagnify offices are located in Detroit and Ann Arbor, MI; Wilmington, DE; Charlotte, NC; Shanghai, China; Cologne, Germany; and Chennai, India.

About Splash Analytics

Founded in 2012, Splash Analytics is an advanced analytics firm providing data-driven, actionable insights to clients around the globe and across multiple industries. Splash's team of talented data scientists dive deep into an organization's data to deliver unmatched analytics strategy, predictive modeling, and analysis. What sets Splash apart from other analytics firms is its focus on translating millions of points of data into straightforward, intentional business strategies that impact the bottom line. Based in Louisville, KY, Splash has a global reach with clients that are household names and highly skilled data scientists across multiple states.

About Crestview Partners

Founded in 2004, Crestview is a value-oriented private equity firm focused on the middle market. The firm is based in New York and manages funds with approximately $10 billion of aggregate capital commitments. The firm is led by a group of partners who have complementary experience and distinguished backgrounds in private equity, finance, operations, and management. Crestview has senior investment professionals focused on sourcing and managing investments in each of the specialty areas of the firm: industrials, media, and financial services. For more information, please visit www.crestview.com.

