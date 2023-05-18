Ojjo's Earth Truss Foundation Achieves Compatibility Across Solar Industry's Largest Trackers

Array Technologies, Nextracker, and GameChange Solar Trackers are Fully Compatible with Ojjo's Innovative Foundation Technology

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ojjo, the leading provider of next-generation solar foundations, has expanded the compatibility of its patented Earth Truss™ System across top-tier tracker manufacturers: Array Technologies, Nextracker, and now including GameChange Solar. Ojjo's novel design typically requires significantly less steel volume and labor as compared to conventional piles—delivering millions in value to utility-scale projects that contain subsurface risk, predrill requirements, or significant grading. Explicitly engineered with mating hardware designed for each tracker manufacturer's bearing componentry, Ojjo foundations seamlessly integrate for a supplier-agnostic approach with no modifications to any tracker systems required.

Nextracker and Ojjo, Titan & Aragorn Solar Projects, 106 MW-dc, Culberson County, Texas. Ojjo is the industry leader in the development and manufacture of next-generation utility-scale solar foundations. (PRNewswire)

Ojjo foundations have been successfully deployed on nearly two gigawatts (GW) of large-scale projects utilizing both Nextracker and Array Technologies systems. Nextracker took early adopter advantage and was first-to-market with an Ojjo UL 2703 listed solution, selected for initial projects including 105 megawatts (MW) of the Titan and Aragorn Solar Projects in Texas, as well as 175 MW Yellow Pine 1 solar project in Nevada. Following the release of Ojjo's compatible solution with Array Technologies, both companies were chosen for the 967 MW Gemini Solar Project, the nation's largest standalone solar and storage project. Ojjo has several additional projects underway with both Array Technologies and Nextracker, and is seeing strong demand for GameChange Solar trackers across anticipated projects.

"Since our inception, we have worked closely with the innovative leaders at Nextracker and Array Technologies to provide a cost-effective and streamlined offering, and we are grateful for their respective teams' ongoing support and collaboration," said Mike Miskovsky, Chairman and CEO of Ojjo. "We are proud today to also announce our compatibility with GameChange Solar, and appreciate the continuing efforts of all these industry leaders to help Ojjo execute across our 10-Gigawatt active project pipeline."

"We firmly believe that purpose-built solar foundations are a crucial step forward for the solar industry, enabling more efficient and cost-effective installations. The Earth Truss System harnesses advanced automation for precise truss placement and torque-tube-ready alignment to simplify tracker installation," said Helena Kimball, President of Ojjo. "In expanding our tracker compatibility today, we are pleased to offer customers even greater flexibility of choice to leverage value-engineering benefits."

About Ojjo

Ojjo is the industry leader in the development and manufacture of next-generation utility-scale solar foundations. Ojjo's patented approach combines novel hardware, the Earth Truss, with an innovative drilling machine, the Truss Driver. The Earth Truss is one of the fastest-to-install solar foundations in the industry, typically requiring significantly less steel volume and labor than a conventional pile system. Founded in 2018 by solar innovation veterans from Zep Solar and Tesla, Ojjo holds more than 300 domestic and international patents related to its system. Rapidly becoming a preferred solution for leading utility-scale projects, Ojjo has been chosen in over 2 Gigawatts of solar projects to date and has 40+ Gigawatts of opportunities across its overall North American pipeline. For more information, visit: www.ojjo.com

Array Technologies and Ojjo, Eagle Shadow Mountain Solar Project, 284 MW-dc, Moapa River Indian Reservation, Nevada. Ojjo is the industry leader in the development and manufacture of next-generation utility-scale solar foundations. (PRNewswire)

Ojjo is the industry leader in the development and manufacture of next-generation solar foundations (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ojjo