If you purchased a flight on Turkish Airlines scheduled to fly to or from the United States between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 and your flight was cancelled by Turkish Airlines, you may be eligible for benefits from a class action settlement

A federal court authorized this notice. This is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

A Settlement has been reached in a class action lawsuit. In the lawsuit, Plaintiffs allege Turk Hava Yollari A.O. (d/b/a Turkish Airlines) ("Turkish Airlines") breached its General Conditions of Carriage ("GCC") by failing to refund them for cancelled flights at all or within a reasonable amount of time. Turkish Airlines maintains that it did not breach the GCC, that it did provide refunds within a reasonable amount of time particularly given Covid-19's impact on Turkish Airlines' operations and the airline industry generally, and it denies that it did anything wrong. The Court has not decided who is right. Instead, the Parties agreed to a Settlement. Defined terms (with initial capitals) used herein and not otherwise defined have the same meaning as set forth in the Settlement Agreement.

Who is included? The Settlement Class includes all United States residents who purchased tickets for travel on a Turkish Airlines flight scheduled to operate to, from, or within the United States between March 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021 whose flights were cancelled by Turkish Airlines.

What are the Settlement Terms? Under the Settlement, Settlement Class Members who have already received a refund from Turkish Airlines and who submit a Claim Form will have the option to elect either (1) the Cash Option: $10.00 USD per person, or (2) the Voucher Option: a Voucher for future travel on Turkish Airlines in the amount of $45.00 USD. Settlement Class Members who have not, to date, received a refund (but are entitled to one) can request a refund on the Claim Form and, upon submission of a Valid Claim, Turkish Airlines will pay (i) the full amount of the refund, and (ii) an additional Interest Payment of one percent (1%) of the unused ticket price, or in the case of partially used tickets, one percent (1%) of the price of the unused flight segment (i.e., a 101% refund). Settlement Class Members may submit a Claim Form through the mail or at www.TASettlement.com. The deadline to file a Claim Form is August 18, 2023.

Your Other Options. If you do not want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself or "opt out" by July 17, 2023. If you do not opt out, you will release Claims that were or could have been made against Turkish Airlines related to this case. If you stay in the Settlement, you may object to it by July 17, 2023. The Long Form Notice on the website explains how to opt out or object. The Court has scheduled a hearing on August 24, 2023 to consider whether to approve the Settlement. You can appear at the hearing, but you do not have to do so.

For more information, including the Long Form Notice and information about attorneys' fees being sought, visit www.TASettlement.com or call toll-free 1-855-678-0528.

