Tynker Coding for Kids Celebrates Milestone Achievement: 100M+ Students, 150K+ Schools, and 160M+ Apps Created

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tynker, the leading coding platform for kids, proudly announces a significant milestone in advancing global coding education worldwide. With over 100+ million students, 150,000 schools, and 160 million apps created using the platform, Tynker continues to grow and solidify its position as the #1 choice for kids, parents, and educators for coding, vital in enhancing STEM education in schools.

Tynker's award-winning, comprehensive curriculum features over 5,000 lessons that spark students' passion for coding through various engaging disciplines such as Minecraft modding, art, music and animation, artificial intelligence, and augmented reality. The platform's success stems from its dedication to making coding fun and engaging for students, easy for non-technical parents to support, and simple for teachers to integrate into the classroom, creating a vibrant and thriving community for learning and growth.

"Tynker creates an exceptional learning environment that captivates kids by offering an intuitive, story-based platform with personalized experiences," said Tynker's CEO, Srinivas Mandyam. "Our platform's unmatched growth reflects the depth and breadth of our content, which helps students thrive in school today and have a brighter future tomorrow. Because learning to code with Tynker develops logic, problem-solving, and critical-thinking skills."

Tynker focuses on making coding education accessible and enjoyable, ensuring that it meets the needs of students, educators, and parents. Tynker offers a wide range of courses and projects for children of all ages and skill levels, including icon coding for pre-readers, block coding for beginners, and courses in web design, data science, and artificial intelligence for advanced learners. Teachers, even those without coding experience, are supported with standards-aligned lesson plans, answer keys, and a dashboard for tracking each student's progress.

"Surpassing the 100 million student milestone is resounding proof of the efficacy of Tynker's platform in advancing children's coding proficiency," remarked Tynker's Chief Growth Officer, Lomit Patel. "Our remarkable growth trajectory reflects our unwavering dedication to product-led and organic growth expansion. The passionate community we have fostered among students and educators is a testament to our success in making coding education approachable and enjoyable for all. Our users remain our most ardent supporters, driving widespread awareness about Tynker."

Tynker's impressive achievements in the coding education space solidify its position as an industry leader. The company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, ensuring children worldwide have access to a fun, engaging, and comprehensive coding education.

ABOUT TYNKER FROM BYJU'S

Tynker is a leading K-12 creative coding platform that empowers children worldwide to develop coding skills for designing animations, games, and a wide range of real-world applications. With a focus on critical thinking and problem-solving, Tynker's acclaimed curriculum is used by 1 in 3 U.S. K-8 schools, 150,000 schools globally, and over 100 million kids across 150 countries. Partners include renowned brands like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and NASA. Accessible on computers and mobile apps, Tynker offers free and paid subscriptions. In 2021, Tynker was acquired by BYJU'S, the world's largest edtech company. For more info, visit www.tynker.com .

