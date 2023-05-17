CRN's 2023 Women of the Channel Honors 8 Cloudera Employees

High Honors for Several Women in Cloudera's Partner Organization

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named eight female Cloudera employees to the Women of the Channel list for 2023, the most recipients in Cloudera's history to be named in a single year.

Every year, CRN recognizes women from vendor, distributor, and solution provider organizations whose expertise and vision are leaving a noticeable and commendable mark on the technology industry.

The CRN 2023 Women of the Channel honorees bring their creativity, strategic thinking, and leadership to bear in a variety of roles and responsibilities, but all are turning their unique talents toward driving success for their partners and customers. With this recognition, CRN honors these women for their unwavering dedication and commitment to furthering channel excellence.

Cloudera's 2023 WOTC winners are:

Rachel Tuller - Head of Global Partner Ecosystem Strategy & Programs (4-time winner and 2023 Channel Chief)

Natascha Lee - Senior Director, Global Partner Marketing (4-time winner)

Tracey Jones - Senior Channels & Alliances Manager, IBM (3-time winner)

Valaretha Brown - Senior Cloud Partner Marketing Manager (2-time winner)

Janet O'Sullivan - Senior Partner Marketing Manager, Regional System Integrators EMEA & APAC (2-time winner)

Caitriona Snell - Partner Marketing Manager, Metrics & Strategy (First-time winner)

Lan Chu - Senior Partner Marketing Manager, Independent software vendors & Regional System Integrators AMER (First-time winner)

Naomi Gravelding - Partner Communications Marketing Manager (First-time winner)

"We are incredibly fortunate to have such a high caliber team of women whose channel knowledge, hard work and industry expertise would be difficult to match in any organization," said Andy Moller, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Ecosystem. "I cannot overstate the contributions that these women are making toward the success of Cloudera's partner ecosystem and our organization as a whole."

"We are ecstatic to announce this year's honorees and shine a light on these women for their significant achievements, knowing that what they've accomplished has paved the way for continued success within the IT channel," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The channel is stronger because of them, and we look forward to seeing what they do next."

The 2023 Women of the Channel list is featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine, at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

