Infosys and bp Deepen their Relationship to Transform bp's Digital Application Landscape

BENGALURU, India, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE:INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting and bp, a global integrated energy company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on May 10 to demonstrate their intent for Infosys to be bp's primary partner for end-to-end application services, including development, modernization, management and maintenance. This strategic engagement further strengthens the long-standing relationship, spanning over two decades, between the two companies.

As bp pivots towards becoming an integrated energy company with the ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero, bp and Infosys will together focus on modernizing bp's application landscape to enhance business resilience, drive value from operational efficiencies, and build more adaptive and agile processes to speed up innovation. The companies will continue to explore more avenues for bp to advance sustainability, DE&I and other social impact initiatives.

Leigh-Ann Russell, EVP, Innovation & Engineering, bp, said, "We are delighted to further develop our relationship with Infosys to help accelerate our digital transformation and scale growth through tech-enabled operations. Together, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and drive growth for the future."

Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys, said, "This is a strategic milestone in our long-standing relationship with bp. As we see global momentum in energy transition, building a strong digital core and scaling it to maximize operational efficiency is a key business imperative. We are now jointly working towards enhancing digital maturity, productivity, and driving innovation for bp. Together, we will leverage the power of digital technologies and advancements in AI to deliver solutions that will help to transform bp's operational landscape and drive business growth."

bp's purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition ‎to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a ‎strategy for delivering on that ambition. For more information, visit bp.com.‎

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

