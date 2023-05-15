Jowell Global Ltd. Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results

-- Full Year Revenue of $210.0 million, up 22.9% year-over-year --

SHANGHAI, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jowell Global Ltd. ("Jowell" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: JWEL), a leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products e-commerce platforms in China, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Full Year 2022 Financial and Operational Highlights

Total revenues were $210.0 million , an increase of 22.9% from $170.9 million in 2021.

Net loss was $11.5 million , an increase of 80.5% compared to net loss of $6.4 million in 2021.

Total VIP members [1] as of December 31, 2022 were approximately 2.4 million, an increase of 9.1% compared to approximately 2.2 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Total LHH stores[2] as of December 31, 2022 were 26,414, an increase of 1.4% compared to 26,043 as of December 31, 2021 .

[1] "Total VIP members refers to the total number of members registered on Jowell's platform as of December 31, 2022. [2] LHH stores: the brand name of "Love Home Store". Authorized retailers may operate as independent stores or store-in-shop (an integrated store), selling products they purchased through Jowell's online platform LHH Mall under their retailer accounts which provides them with major discounts.

Mr. Haiting Li, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd., remarked: "We're excited to announce our impressive revenue growth for 2022, a landmark year for Jowell. As a company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since 2021, it has bolstered our industry standing and widened our brand visibility. We successfully grew our total revenue to an unprecedented $210 million in 2022, despite the hurdles presented by the pandemic and macroeconomic uncertainties. These achievements attest to Jowell's effective positioning in the new retail landscape, catering to the evolving needs of today's consumers."

Mr. Li added: "Our ongoing collaborations with top consumer brands and consistent marketing efforts allow us to deliver high-quality local and international products to millions of households in China. Furthermore, our dedication to refining both online and offline consumer experiences has led to customer loyalty and the expansion of our customer base. By the close of 2022, we had amassed a record-breaking 2.4 million VIP members."

"As we step into 2023, we continue to see significant opportunities in the new live streaming e-commerce retail market, despite the challenging, ever-changing market conditions. Our cross-platform online and offline sales and distribution networks provide convenient shopping and delivery options tailored to customer needs. We have incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary Shanghai Lianfu Information Technology Co., Ltd. in April 2023, which will focus on live streaming sales of agricultural and fishing products from farms and fishing docks by influencers. Leveraging our proficiency in reaching consumers through multiple channels, we deliver effective sales and marketing solutions for our business partners. Our commitment to enhancing our platforms and diversifying our product offerings will remain steadfast as we aim to meet the increasingly varied demands of consumers."

Mr. Lu Qian, Chief Financial Officer, chimed in: "Jowell witnessed outstanding revenue growth in 2022, recording a year-over-year increase of 22.9%, and expanded our LHH store network to 26,414 locations. This progress demonstrates our effective execution and potent marketing strategy, enabling us to navigate the unparalleled challenges in the retail sector amid the pandemic. Throughout 2021, we ramped up marketing efforts in conjunction with Jowell's IPO on Nasdaq listing. Although the implementation of our business plan in increase of premium products and brands, increased cost of units purchased from our suppliers and enhanced GMV quality has led to an increased net loss in 2022, we firmly believe these investments are pivotal to boosting user traffic, increasing our revenues, and growing our customer and distributor base. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to implementing our long-term growth strategy while continue to control our expenses in order to realize profitability for the Company."

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Total Revenues

Total revenues were $210.0 million, representing an increase of 22.9% from $170.9 million in 2021, primarily due to an increase in our brand reach to distribute more premium branded products, with an increase in average unit price. Cosmetics and household products lead the growth, with an increase of 25.9% and 96.5%, respectively.

Revenues

(in thousands, except for percentages)

Full Year Ended December 31

%

2022

2021

change

US$

US$

YoY Product sales







· Cosmetic products

99,282

78,841

25.9 · Health and nutritional supplements

39,949

56,104

(28.8) · Household products

70,627

35,943

96.5 · Others

123

24

418.1 Total

209,981

170,912

22.9

Total operating expenses were $222.0 million, an increase of 24.8% from the $177.9 million in 2021.

Costs of revenues were $203.7 million , an increase of 27.9% from the $159.3 million in 2021. The increase is attributable to an increase in the weighted average unit cost. This was because the Company has sold more premium brand products, which are higher in unit cost than its self-branded and other generic products. Cost of revenue as a percentage of total revenues was 97.0% in 2022, up from 93.2% in 2021.

Fulfillment expenses primarily consist of costs related to order fulfillment, including expenses paid for order preparing, packaging, outbound freight, and physical storage. Fulfillment expenses were $3.7 million , a decrease of 1.6% from the $3.8 million in 2021. The fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues were 1.8% in 2022, down from 2.2% in 2021. The decrease was mainly due to more large customers elected to self-pickup products purchased from our facilities which led to decrease in outbound freight costs as a percentage of the revenues.

Marketing expenses primarily consist of targeted online advertising, payroll and related expenses for personnel engaged in marketing and selling activities. Marketing expenses were $8.8 million , a decrease of 6.2% from the $9.4 million in 2021. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased marketing and promotion activities. In the second half of 2021, we have spent decent amounts of advertising fees in preparing sales festivals to boost customer orders. However, in 2022, as more Covid-19 related restrictions and lock-downs were imposed by Chinese local governments, we cancelled some promotional events and marketing activities, which also led to a slowdown of our increase in sales orders.

General and administrative expenses mainly consist of payroll, depreciation, office supplies and upkeep expenses. General expenses and administration expenses were $5.8 million , an increase of 5.1% from $5.5 million in 2021. The increase was primarily due to $0.9 million increase in share-based compensation of services provided by employees offset by $0.4 million decrease in payroll because decreased headcount in general and administrative personnel, and a $0.2 million decreased expenditure in directors and officers insuranc e.

Operating loss

Operating loss was $12.0 million, compared with the operating income of $7.0 million in 2021, which was mainly attributable to the implementation of our business plan to increase of premium products and brands, increased cost of units purchased from our suppliers and enhanced GMV quality, which has significantly increased its cost of revenues.

Net loss

Net loss was $11.5 million, an increase of 80.5% compared with net loss of $6.4 million in 2021.

Earnings (loss) per share

The Company computes earnings (loss) per share ("EPS") in accordance with ASC 260, "Earnings per Share" ("ASC 260"). The Company's each Preferred Share has voting rights equal to two Ordinary Shares of the Company and each Preferred Share is convertible into one Ordinary Share at any time. Except for voting rights and conversion rights, the Ordinary Shares and the Preferred Shares shall rank pari passu with one another and shall have the same rights, preferences, privileges and restrictions. For the full year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, the Company had no potential ordinary shares outstanding that could potentially dilute EPS in the future.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents $13.7 million, compared to $18.2 million as of December 31, 2021.

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the "Company") is one of the leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms in China. We offer our own brand products to customers and also sell and distribute health and nutritional supplements, cosmetic products and certain household products from other companies on our platform. In addition, we allow third parties to open their own stores on our platform for a service fee based upon sale revenues generated from their online stores and we provide them with our unique and valuable information about market needs, enabling them to better manage their sales effort, as well as an effective platform to promote their brands. The Company also sells its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand names of "Love Home Store" or "LHH Store" and "Juhao Best Choice Store".

Exchange Rate

The Company's financial information is presented in U.S. dollars ("USD"). The functional currency of the Company is the Chinese Yuan, Renminbi ("RMB"), the currency of the PRC. Any transactions which are denominated in currencies other than RMB are translated into RMB at the exchange rate quoted by the People's Bank of China prevailing at the dates of the transactions, and exchange gains and losses are included in the statements of operations as foreign currency transaction gain or loss. The consolidated financial statements of the Company have been translated into U.S. dollars in accordance with ASC 830, "Foreign Currency Matters".

This press release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("USD" or "$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. The exchange rates in effect as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 were RMB1 for $0.1450 and $0.1572, respectively. The average exchange rates for the Full Year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 were RMB1 for $0.1489 and $0.1550, respectively.

JOWELL GLOBAL LTD CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























December 31,



December 31,







2022



2021 ASSETS









Current Assets:













Cash $ 13,718,102

$ 18,249,737



Restricted cash

3,000,000



2,999,990



Accounts receivable

6,208,606



4,966,226



Accounts receivable - related parties

285,530



480,111



Advance to suppliers

21,742,495



5,211,542



Inventories, net

13,278,205



12,316,766



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,668,775



2,082,409



Total current assets

59,901,713



46,306,781



















Long-term investment

4,454,993



4,861,824



Property and equipment, net

1,019,720



524,428



Intangible assets, net

855,112



386,510



Right of use lease assets, net

3,389,536



5,284,379



Other non-current asset

919,720



1,090,471



Deferred tax assets

661,692



273,525



Total Assets $ 71,202,486

$ 58,727,918































LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current Liabilities:













Short-term loan $ 2,464,375

$ 2,672,366



Accounts payable

6,331,437



5,054,867



Accounts payable - related parties

1,806,352



2,333,455



Deferred revenue

18,395,244



2,060,872



Deferred revenue - related parties

74,088



93,170



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,179,237



1,317,006



Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,105,241



1,341,690



Due to related parties

178,816



134,381



Taxes payable

102,359



43,019



Total current liabilities

31,637,149



15,050,826



















Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,099,430



3,993,641



Total liabilities

33,736,579



19,044,467

















Commitments and contingencies



























Equity













Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 34,124,565

and 25,677,965 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021,

respectively

3,413



2,568



Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 750,000

issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively

75



75



Additional paid-in capital

52,557,552



40,827,231



Statutory reserves

394,541



394,541



Accumulated deficit

(14,572,425)



(3,036,045)



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(950,720)



1,495,081



Total Jowell Global Ltd. Stockholders' Equity

37,432,436



39,683,451



Noncontrolling interest

33,471



-



Total Equity

37,465,907



39,683,451















Total Liabilities and Equity $ 71,202,486

$ 58,727,918

JOWELL GLOBAL LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

























For the Years Ended December 31,







2022



2021















Net Revenues











Revenues - third party $ 209,821,251

$ 169,390,433

Revenues - related party

160,055



1,521,566

Total Net Revenues

209,981,306



170,911,999















Operating Expenses:











Cost of revenues

(203,738,021)



(159,259,496)

Fulfillment expenses

(3,699,690)



(3,757,991)

Marketing expenses

(8,795,340)



(9,380,401)

General and administrative expenses

(5,788,952)



(5,506,614)



Total operating expenses

(222,022,003)



(177,904,502)















Loss From Operations

(12,040,697)



(6,992,503)















Other Income (Expenses), net











Interest expense

(117,070)



(92,257)

Investment income (loss)

(29,203)



301,778

Government subsidy income

-



318,783

Other income (expense), net

235,025



(115,393)



Other Income, net

88,752



412,911















Loss Before Income Taxes

(11,951,945)



(6,579,592)















Provision (Benefit) for Income Taxes

(420,164)



(190,516) Net Loss



(11,531,781)



(6,389,076)















Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

4,599



-















Net Loss Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders of Jowell Global Ltd. $ (11,536,380)

$ (6,389,076)















Earnings (Loss) Per share – Basic and Diluted $ (0.39)

$ (0.26)















Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic and diluted

29,555,551



24,562,248































Net Loss

$ (11,531,781)

$ (6,389,076)















Other Comprehensive income, net of tax











Foreign currency translation gain (loss)

(2,446,705)



671,219 Total Comprehensive loss

(13,978,486)



(5,717,857)















Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest

3,695



-















Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders of

Jowell Global Ltd. $ (13,982,181)

$ (5,717,857)

JOWELL GLOBAL LTD CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















For the Years Ended December 31,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss $ (11,531,781)

$ (6,389,076) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in)











operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

363,648



185,484

Loss (income) from long-term investment

29,203



(143,849)

Allowance for doubtful accounts

579,938



451,127

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

1,557,714



880,551

Inventory reserve

1,102,119



329,639

Deferred income taxes

(420,514)



(263,249)

Share-based compensation

1,847,926



971,200 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivables

(1,661,261)



(4,688,990)

Accounts receivable - related Parties

161,460



217,500

Inventories

(3,074,027)



(4,983,104)

Advance to suppliers

(17,985,535)



(3,335,276)

Advance to suppliers - related parties

-



590,738

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

263,847



(1,375,344)

Accounts payables

1,715,092



(776,146)

Accounts payables - related parties

(101,225)



2,234,057

Trade notes payable

-



(588,215)

Deferred revenue

16,928,087



401,233

Operating lease liabilities

(1,696,455)



(868,766)

Taxes payable

64,380



(982,105)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(135,591)



98,632 Net cash used in operating activities

(11,992,975)



(18,033,959)













Cash flows from investing activities:











Long-term investment in a noncontrolling entity

-



(4,650,150)

Advance for purchase of fixed assets

-



(951,874)

Purchase of intangible assets

(677,702)



(426,370)

Purchase of equipment

(660,488)



(609,014) Net cash used in investing activities

(1,338,190)



(6,637,408)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Private placements issuance

-



-

Deferred offering costs

-



-

Proceeds from issuance of Ordinary Shares

9,883,240



-

Net proceeds from the Initial Public Offering

-



25,685,364

Procceds from short-term loans

2,530,929



2,635,085

Repayment of short-term loans

(2,530,929)



-

Proceeds from related party loans

55,529



-

Repayment of related party loans

-



(1,108,311) Net cash provided by financing activities

9,938,769



27,212,138













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash

(1,139,229)



464,900













Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash

(4,531,625)



3,005,672













Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year

21,249,727



18,244,055













Cash and restricted cash, end of year $ 16,718,102

$ 21,249,727













Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets











Cash $ 13,718,102

$ 18,249,737

Restricted cash $ 3,000,000

$ 2,999,990 Total cash and restricted cash $ 16,718,102

$ 21,249,727













Supplemental disclosure information:











Cash paid for income tax $ -

$ 988,445

Cash paid for interest $ 117,070

$ 92,257













Supplemental non-cash activities:











Cash paid in prior year for purchase of fixed assets $ -

$ 123,384

Cash paid in prior year for purchase of intangible assets $ 88,198

$ -

Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 34,090

$ 2,370,655

