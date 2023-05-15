JACKSON LEWIS EXPANDS ORANGE COUNTY OFFICE WITH ADDITION OF THREE PRINCIPALS

IRVINE, Calif., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationwide employment law firm Jackson Lewis P.C. is pleased to announce three new principals have joined its Orange County office. Christian J. Keeney, Patricia A. Matias and Alis M. Moon join the firm from Ogletree Deakins.

"Christian, Patty, and Alis bring an impressive range of experience related to class action allegations and PAGA claims," said Firm Chair Kevin G. Lauri. "Their significant litigation capabilities in defending clients in wage and hour, discrimination and harassment cases, will be of considerable value to our clients with operations in California. We are excited this esteemed group has decided to join the firm."

Christian defends employers in all employment law matters, including class and representative actions, discrimination and harassment, wrongful termination, and government agency investigations and charges. He also advises clients on developing proactive compliance solutions and litigation avoidance strategies. Christian earned his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Kentucky.

Patty represents employers in all areas of employment law, including wage and hour, class and representative actions, discrimination and harassment, retaliation, government agency investigations, disability, leaves of absence and employment policies. She also works with clients to improve compliance and provide preventive advice. Patty earned her J.D. from the University of San Diego School of Law and her B.A. from the University of California, Irvine.

Alis' diverse practice is focused on the defense of companies in complex employment litigation throughout California, including wage and hour class actions and representative actions filed under the Private Attorneys General Act. She also defends employers in other types of employment litigation, including cases alleging discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wrongful termination, and failure to accommodate disabilities. In addition to her litigation practice, Alis works closely with clients to provide proactive compliance and litigation avoidance strategies. She earned her J.D. from Chapman University and her B.A. from California State University, Fullerton.

"Christian, Patty, and Alis are exceptional attorneys and we are fortunate to have them join us," said Office Managing Principal Alison L. Lynch. "All the new principals have impressive track records of litigating and resolving disputes, which enhances our ability to provide clients with consistent, high-caliber representation on their most complex matters."

