DSG Grand Opening in South Sioux City, Nebraska

, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dakota Supply Group (DSG) recently announced the opening of its new location in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The official Grand Opening was celebrated on May 11, 2023, with special guests representing South Sioux City were Lance Hedquist, Oscar Gomez, Michael Schmiedt; DSG's construction partners Perkins Critser Construction, Jeff Kovar and Dave Critser, along with other members of the DSG leadership team.

According to Paul Kennedy, President & CEO of DSG, "South Sioux City is DSG's first location in the great state of Nebraska, and we are so happy to be here in South Sioux City. DSG has now grown to over 53 locations, and Nebraska is our 8th state to service the plumbing, HVAC, and electrical markets."

What sets this occasion apart is the fact that DSG has been in business for the last 125 years and has been a 100% employee-owned organization, known as an "ESOP," for the past 17 years. In an industry typically dominated by mergers and acquisitions, DSG has thrived through its people-centric approach and commitment to serving its employees, customers, and communities. "DSG's strength comes from within - a people-centric organization passionate about serving others," said Kennedy. "We're using the momentum of our history to propel us forward. We're 125 years young, and we're just getting started, celebrating 125 now in Nebraska."

Headquartered in Plymouth, MN - DSG is proudly independent and one of the Midwest's most diverse wholesale distributors of innovative products and solutions for the following industries: electrical; plumbing; HVAC/R; utility; communications; automation; waterworks; and on-site sewer, water, and well. DSG is a 100% employee-owned company with more than 1000 employee-owners in more than 53 locations across eight states; Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

