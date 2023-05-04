StrongMind Announces Next Generation of K-5 Digital Courses

CHANDLER, Ariz., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind announced a new generation of digital courses for K-5 students today. StrongMind responded to the increased demand for digital courses for the youngest students during the pandemic by releasing a complete suite of K-5 courses in summer 2021, completing their K-12 digital solution. After listening to course users and careful analysis of feedback, StrongMind determined enhancements were needed to keep up with the still increasing need for high-quality digital courses in the early grades.

The new version of digital courses includes robust enhancements for even higher-quality English language arts, mathematics, science, and social studies courses and a user experience designed to delight young learners. Enhancements include:

Deeper alignment to state standards, including state specific content for select courses and states

An enhanced approach to phonics instruction for K-2

Expanded rich media and interactivity throughout each course

New grading supports for teachers, including grading notes and rubrics

"At StrongMind, we firmly believe that a standards-aligned K-5 curriculum that follows the science of reading is crucial for setting our students up for academic success. By providing engaging and rigorous instruction in the early years, we can inspire a love of learning and empower our students with the skills they need to thrive in all aspects of their lives," said Mori Creamer, Chief Academic Officer.

The newest K-5 digital courses will be available for back-to-school fall 2023 for existing and new customers who have a need for flexible digital courses that will meet the needs for online and blended learning throughout different programs in a school or district. More information about the courses is available at strongmind.com/K-5/, and details about other StrongMind products, including courses for grades 6-12 and social emotional learning (SEL) is available at strongmind.com.

About StrongMind:

StrongMind partners with schools and districts to develop forward-thinking solutions that address unique school challenges. With a consultative approach, engaging digital curriculum, a suite of edtech tools, a range of services, and clear insights, we maximize student achievement and help schools thrive. A recent recipient of multiple Digital Promise Research-Design certifications and winner of more than 60 awards, StrongMind innovates into the future of education. To learn more, visit www.StrongMind.com.

