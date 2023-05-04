ROSEWOOD SEOUL TO BRING A NEW URBAN LANDMARK TO THE DYNAMIC CITY, OPENING IN 2027

HONG KONG, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosewood Hotels & Resorts® has been appointed by Eleven D&C Co., Ltd., one of Korea's leading real estate developers, to manage Rosewood Seoul, a new build ultra-luxury hotel set to open in 2027. Situated beside Yongsan Park in the heart of the city, the hotel will exist within The Parkside Seoul, a revolutionary development occupying the former site of the United Nations Command. The mixed-use neighborhood will also include high-end retail and residences connected by expansive outdoor spaces, creating a new environment for activity and human interaction.

Rosewood Seoul. Credit: Rosewood Seoul (PRNewswire)

The location of Rosewood Seoul holds significant cultural, historical, and geographical value and places visitors within an exceptional area of the city. With frontage along Noksapyeong-daero, one of Seoul's main thoroughfares, The Parkside Seoul serves as a connector to both the city's traditional business district to the north and the modern Gangnam area to the south.

Akin to Central Park in New York or Hyde Park in London, the hotel's neighboring Yongsan Park will serve as a new hub that stretches from the banks of the Han River to the foot of Namsan Mountain and includes noteworthy attractions such as the National Museum of Korea. Guests of Rosewood Seoul will find more opportunities for exploration and discovery in the hotel's surrounding Itaewon area, one of Seoul's most affluent neighborhoods. Here, sophisticated shopping, world-class dining, and elegant nightlife are all within easy reach.

"Seoul is one of Asia's most dynamic metropolises known for its innovation while simultaneously honoring its distinctive history and heritage," says Sonia Cheng, Chief Executive Officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. "We look forward to exploring this destination through the Rosewood lens and are thrilled to be working with our partners at Eleven D&C Co. to create an elevated lifestyle experience that will bring attention to Seoul amongst a new generation of ultra-luxury travelers."

Led by Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates, a prestigious American architecture firm that has guided several of Rosewood's most prolific projects across Asia, including Rosewood Hong Kong, Rosewood Bangkok, and Rosewood Guangzhou, Rosewood Seoul's design will channel Rosewood's guiding A Sense of Place® philosophy. This guiding principle ensures that each property's destination serves to inform the entirety of the guest experience, and Rosewood Seoul will be no exception. Inspired by Seoul's famed architecture, known for its futuristic lines and eye-catching facades, the new hotel will blend seamlessly into the sleek and contemporary skyline of the city.

Designed by renowned interior design firm Space Copenhagen, Rosewood Seoul will feature approximately 250 rooms and suites, amongst the largest in the city. An urban resort in its own right, the property will boast a selection of amenities, including seven restaurants and bars and comprehensive wellness facilities. Curated to welcome both guests and locals, these offerings will also transform the hospitality landscape for residents. Through a welcoming and inspiring atmosphere, Rosewood Seoul will invite creatives, innovators, and tastemakers to enjoy a collaborative and enriching environment.

Rosewood Seoul will also be home to Asaya, Rosewood's comprehensive wellness concept focused on the intersections between physical, mental, and emotional well-being. This expression of Asaya will be designed to incorporate offerings that speak to Korea's cutting-edge approach and commitment to health and beauty. Spanning 4,500 square meters, Asaya will have multiple treatment rooms, hydrotherapy and relaxation areas, an indoor pool, luxury locker rooms and saunas, as well as a state-of-the-art fitness center and an indoor golfing facility. Additional hotel facilities will include extensive, multi-purpose event space totaling 1,800 square meters and Rosewood Explorers, the brand's culturally inspired kids club concept.

"We are thrilled to have Rosewood Hotels & Resorts join The Parkside Seoul, a mixed-use development project planned on a site with historical significance in the center of Seoul. Despite the site being located in the heart of the city, it took 111 years for the site to be returned to the Korean people due to its tumultuous history, making the development of The Parkside Seoul a historic event in itself," says Seok Oh Eum, Chairman of Eleven D&C Co. "The combination of the dynamic charm of Seoul, a city where the past and the present coexist, and Rosewood's guiding principles is sure to make Rosewood Seoul a new landmark of Seoul, beloved by sophisticated travelers from around the world and Seoulites alike."

Rosewood Seoul seeks to offer as diverse an experience as the destination itself. A gateway for international business and a trendsetter in fashion, art, design, and music, the capital city is a natural fit for Rosewood's unique approach to delivering luxury lifestyle experiences across Asia and around the globe.

About Rosewood Hotels & Resorts

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts manages a global collection of 30 one-of-a-kind luxury hotels, resorts and residences in 18 countries. Each Rosewood® property embraces the brand's A Sense of Place philosophy to reflect the individual location's history, culture and sensibilities. The Rosewood collection includes some of the world's most legendary hotels and resorts, including The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel in New York, Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek in Dallas and Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel in Paris, as well as new classics such as Rosewood Hong Kong and Rosewood São Paulo. For those who wish to stay a little longer, Rosewood Residences® offer a distinct opportunity for the ownership or rental of properties co-located with a Rosewood hotel or resort and of standalone for-sale residences. Rosewood Residences are defined by the brand's commitment to Enriched Living through thoughtful details and experiences that enhance the quality of life while evoking a sense of discovery and inspiration.

For more information, please visit rosewoodhotels.com

Connect with us: Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , WeChat @RosewoodHotels

About Eleven D&C Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1991 and led by Chairman Seok-oh Um, Eleven D&C Co., Ltd. has provided tens of thousands of medium- to large-sized high-end apartment units primarily in the southern part of Seoul.

The leading, first-generation real estate developer in Korea oversees the entire development process from land acquisition to planning, design, marketing, and post-development management, and is involved in urban development projects as well as the development and operation of residential, commercial, and leisure properties.

With the expertise and experience gained over the past three decades, Eleven D&C Co., Ltd. creates happy places that are fit to be called home by providing the best possible space in optimal locations through urban development that strikes a balance between nature and community infrastructure.

Eleven D&C Co., Ltd.'s urban development projects in various forms are currently underway in multiple parts of Korea, which will give rise to cities with new concepts, seamlessly integrating all the elements that make for a healthy and happy city life.

For the development of The Parkside Seoul, Eleven D&C Co., Ltd. acquired the former site of the United Nations Command independently, rather than as part of a consortium.

A neighbor to the massive Yongsan Park totaling approximately 3,000,000 square meters in size and Itaewon, the multicultural hub of the country, The Parkside Seoul is planned as a multi-use development with a harmonious mix of luxury residential properties, a hotel, and business, commercial, and performing arts facilities on the 45,000-square-meter site.

Eleven D&C Co. Ltd.'s philosophy is that influential multi-use development projects in city centers are about more than simply the scale and form of buildings: in fact, the company places greater emphasis on the harmony of key elements which, by building on the value of history, culture, and art linked to the development site, contribute to greater happiness in each life to unfold at that site. As was the case with its other projects, Eleven D&C Co. Ltd. will strive to realize this philosophy through The Parkside Seoul, a project of creating a city within a city.

Media Contacts:

North America United Kingdom Kendall Trainer Jessie Firmstone Nike Communications Purple PR Telephone: +1 646 654 3438 Telephone: +44 7908 579 303 Email: ktrainer@nikecomm.com Email: jessie.firmstone@purplepr.com

Mainland China Hong Kong SAR Yvonne Ma Cheryl Chiu Gusto Luxe Karla Otto Telephone: +86 15121020056 Telephone: +852 6890 1010 Email: yvonne.ma@gusto-luxe.com Email: cheryl.chiu@karlaotto.com

(PRNewsfoto/Rosewood Hotels & Resorts) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rosewood Hotels & Resorts