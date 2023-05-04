Harris Letter Joins ChowNow as Vice President of Sales

Former VP of Revenue at Resy x American Express Global Dining Network will lead expansion across all of ChowNow's markets

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChowNow , the nation's leading online ordering and marketing platform designed specifically to support independent restaurants, announced Harris Letter as Vice President of Sales to oversee the company's sales and work closely with restaurant and industry partners.

Letter will lead ChowNow's sales team, spearheading the planning and execution of the company's high growth strategy. As ChowNow continues to expand in key markets from Los Angeles and New York to Austin, Chicago, San Francisco and beyond, Harris's role is significant in broadening ChowNow's visibility through customer and restaurant partner acquisitions.

Prior to ChowNow, Harris was the Vice President of Revenue at Resy, a global dining network acquired by American Express in 2019, where he focused on building sales teams and effective B2B processes while partnering with B2C functions. While at Resy, he led a GTM team of 70+ people across sales, revenue operations, enablement and strategic programming. He simultaneously grew Resy's partner base to over 16,000 restaurants globally, powering the dining value pillar for American Express card members.

"ChowNow's mission, vision and passion to help restaurants do more with less initially drew me to Chris Webb and his team," said Letter. "Since the pandemic, our industry has found new ways to innovate, operate sustainably and connect back to the community."

Most recently, ChowNow partnered with technology platform, Toast, which allows restaurant partners to connect ChowNow orders directly to their Toast POS systems. Speaking to this partnership, Harris states: "This integration is crucial as it streamlines user experience and saves restaurants valuable time." He continues, "I see ChowNow as a leader in hospitality, and I'm eager to implement strategies to grow our network, strengthen restaurants' connection with diners and vice versa – all at a reasonable cost."

"We're thrilled to have Harris on board as VP of Sales," said Chris Webb, co-founder and CEO of ChowNow. "As we continue to drive change in the online ordering space and expand our key markets, Harris' unparalleled experience and understanding of restaurants, customers and growth markets will be integral in fostering new partnerships, acquisitions and more for our diners and restaurant partners."

