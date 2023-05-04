Gifted Healthcare Announces Tech Leader Craig Wigginton as New CIO

NEW ORLEANS, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gifted Healthcare, a leading healthcare staffing agency, announced that Craig Wigginton has been named Chief Information Officer (CIO). Wigginton will play a role in Gifted Healthcare's next growth stage by continuing to drive innovation and enhance the customer and partner experience.

"Our team continues to invest in automation and AI technology to enhance the experience of our clients and clinicians," said Dennis Ducham, CEO of Gifted Healthcare. "Craig Wigginton is a highly experienced and accomplished leader in the healthcare technology space, and he will provide essential insight and lead our teams as we continue to develop these initiatives."

Craig Wigginton brings to Gifted more than two decades of experience in technology leadership roles, including cloud software, customer experience, and technology operations. He has helped companies achieve their digital transformation across the full spectrum of healthcare arenas.

"I'm excited to join Gifted Healthcare's exceptional leadership team," said Craig Wigginton. "The new technology solutions we implement will have an immediate positive impact on our clinicians and partners, allowing us to meet their needs more holistically and efficiently. I look forward to contributing to that mission."

Wigginton joins Gifted Healthcare from Icario where he was the Chief Technology Officer. Prior to Icario, he served as CTO for Altruista Health, where he led a global team of more than 400 product, technology, and implementation professionals to provide a suite of tech solutions for healthcare providers across the United States.

Before focusing his career on healthcare, Wigginton was a founding engineer for Pharos Technologies and built large-scale solutions at several telecommunications companies, including AT&T. He holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Northeastern University.

About GIFTED Healthcare

Headquartered in New Orleans since 2006, GIFTED Healthcare is a nurse-founded company that provides creative workforce solutions for healthcare partners and outstanding career opportunities for clinicians. Its range of service lines includes Travel, Local, Per Diem, LTAC, Government, and School-Based contracts. Most importantly, GIFTED provides exceptional service and support for clinicians and partners so that they can succeed while providing excellent care for patients. In 2021, GIFTED was named a "Best Place to Work in Healthcare" by Modern Healthcare.

