Resilia Pharmaceuticals Announces Return to Market of Neosalus® Cream and Neosalus® Lotion

Neosalus® Products Are Second Relaunch Announced by Resilia in Less Than One Month

ATLANTA, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today that it has brought Neosalus® Cream and Neosalus® Lotion back to the market. Neosalus® Lotion is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory prescription product that offers topical treatment for the management of skin disorders, including atopic dermatitis and allergic contact dermatitis. These products had not been available due to supply chain disruptions that occurred as a result of the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Resilia Pharmaceuticals Brings Neosalus® Cream and Neosalus® Lotion Back to Market; Follows April 2023 Solace Relaunch

Resilia acquired the rights to make, market and sell the Neosalus® products in December 2020. Neosalus® Cream received regulatory clearance from the US FDA in April 2009. Neosalus® Lotion was launched in November 2011.

Both Neosalus® Lotion and Neosalus® Cream, use patented Proderm Technology® to help provide skin barrier repair, protection, and hydration1. In addition, the Neosalus® line of products is specially formulated with several key ingredients that can promote healthy skin: dimethicone to help restore the skin barrier and reduce trans-epidermal water loss (TEWL)1,2; glycerin, a humectant to help retain moisture1; and stearic/palmitic acids to produce ceramides, cholesterol, and other free fatty acids in the ratio the skin needs1. All Neosalus® products are non-comedogenic and petrolatum-free and do not contain steroids or alcohol1,3.

"We could not be more pleased to restore the supply and bring Neosalus® Cream and Neosalus® Lotion back to patients and prescribers," said Harsha Murthy, Executive Chairman of the Board of Resilia Pharmaceuticals. "Patients and prescribers have been contacting us over the last two years asking when they will be able to get these products. These products will now be available nationwide in pharmacies, clinics and dermatologists' offices where patients, in consultation with their health care providers, can get the relief they need." Murthy continued, "We at Resilia are especially proud that, along with our relaunch of Solace® Eczema Cream that we announced on April 19th of this year, we are demonstrating how to create value for patients and investors by keeping high-quality, reasonably priced therapeutics on the market."

Andrew Shales, Chief Executive Officer of Resilia, said "Dermatitis has many causes and appears in several forms. Multiple Neosalus® dosage forms offer convenient options to meet patients' site-specific needs – Neosalus® Cream is often used to treat problem dry skin on the hands, face, and elbows and Neosalus® Lotion is often used for total body coverage, including the face. Patients may particularly like the steroid-free characteristics of Neosalus®1,3. This is something we heard often from prescribers and past patients."

Mike Leone, Chief Operating Officer of Resilia, said "In addition to the therapeutic benefits of Neosalus® Cream and Neosalus® Lotion, patients will likely appreciate the cosmetic elegance of Proderm Technology®. Unlike some creams and lotions which tend to leave the skin feeling greasy after application, Neosalus®, a water-lipid based formulation, absorbs quickly, spreads easily, and is non-greasy1. Patients can resume their work and daily activities immediately after applying Neosalus®, thus enhancing compliance and maximizing treatment results. We have shipped Neosalus® so that prescription drug wholesalers can make the products available to their pharmacy, clinic and physician customers."

About Resilia Pharmaceuticals™ .

Resilia Pharmaceuticals, Inc™. is a portfolio company of Peak Pharma Commercial Partners, a New York City-based investment fund dedicated to the acquisition and growth of branded, generic and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products (www. peakpharmapartners.com).

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Resilia Pharmaceuticals' prescription product line consists of Recedo® topical gel, the #1 prescribed Rx scar treatment over the past 5 years3; Ecoza® (econazole nitrate) topical foam, 1%; the Neosalus® line, including cream, foam, and lotion formulations for eczema/atopic dermatitis; and Neocera®, a version of Neosalus formulated with ceramides.

Santefirm Consumer Healthcare, Inc.™, also headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is the Resilia affiliate that sells non-prescription, over-the-counter products. Santefirm currently markets and sells Solace® anti-eczema cream on Amazon.

All of Resilia and Santefirm's respective products are marketed and manufactured in the US. To learn more about Resilia Pharmaceuticals, please go to www.resiliapharma.com.

Citations:

Ghadially R, Silvander M. Penetration study results using Proderm Technology foam. Poster presented at: 7th Annual Caribbean Dermatology Symposium; January 15-19, 2008 ; St Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Zhai H, Brachman F, Pelosi A, et al. A bioengineering study on the efficacy of a skin protectant lotion in preventing SLS-induced dermatitis. Skin Res Technol. 2000:6(2):77-80. Data on file; Atlanta, Georgia . Resilia Pharmaceuticals. 2023

Contact:

info@resiliapharmaceuticals.com

Phone: 888-998-0770

View original content:

SOURCE Resilia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.